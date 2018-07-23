TYR Sport Will Retain Ryan Lochte in Light of 14-Month Suspension

TYR Sport will retain Ryan Lochte as a sponsored athlete in light of his recently-announced 14-month suspension, CEO Matt DiLorenzo announced via ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell Monday.

“We recognize the unfortunate circumstances involving Ryan and fully understand that professional athletes must be diligent in complying with the rules set by the USADA,” DiLorenzo said. “Ryan is an important part of Team TYR, and we will continue to support him and his goal of making Tokyo in 2020.”

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced Monday that Lochte has accepted a 14-month ban for having received intravenous infusions in a volume greater than 100mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

His reputation had already taken a hit back in 2016, when he fabricated a story that led to the infamous “gas station debacle” at the Rio Olympic Games. He was ultimately given a 10-month suspension and dropped by a handful of high profile sponsors, including Speedo. His legal troubles in Brazil are still not fully resolved almost two years later.

TYR signed Lochte in January 2017, and his “Just Let Me Work” campaign launched shortly thereafter. The brand has recently made a push to rival Speedo at the top of the swimwear world, signing Katie Ledecky in early June.

In a press conference today shortly after the suspension announcement, Lochte explained the situation: “I wasn’t taking anything illegal. Everything was legal. You can get it at CVS, Walgreens, but there are rules and you have to obey them…Don’t worry. I’m not giving up. I’m going to keep going [to Tokyo 2020].”

Lochte posted an instagram photo of he and his wife Kayla Rae Lochte receiving IV infusions at Revival IV Lounge in Gainesville May 24th, leading to his suspension.

“It’s devastating to my family about this because I definitely made myself a better person after Rio, and I was back in training,” Lochte said. “I was feeling good. I was swimming fast. My son being born. Everything was happening. Everything was perfect, and then this happened. And it’s devastating.”

“As soon as you get to a certain point or level, in any kind of sport career, you’re always going to have an eye on you. I think I’ve learned it the hard way. Definitely. Especially since Rio. And now this.”

“I’m just going to post on my son and my wife, leave everything else out,” Lochte added. “Once you put anything on social media, it’s out there for the world.”

Lochte’s 14-month ban is back-dated to the date of the infusion, which means the 33-year-old is ineligible for the Pan Pacific Championships in August, as well as the 2019 World Championships. His road to Tokyo, while not at a dead end, will be a lot more difficult.

In This Story

21
Leave a Reply

14 Comment threads
7 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
19 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimming4silver

well, that answer my question.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tim

I am impressed by this. I love TYR googles as well.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Anonymous

Well, the goggles are really, well not so good compared to lets say arena or speedo. I would really be looking foward to when TYR would start developing ones similar to the cobras or the fastskin goggles.

Vote Up2-7Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

i only wonder how long this cavalcade of mishaps, pratfalls, and missteps can go on
before RL and/or his sponsors simply pull the plug and say it’s time for the next phase
in his life outside of swimming.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
KNOW IT ALL

What recovery effort comes after already being on “dancing with the stars”…

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!