Towson Adds York YMCA Breaststroker Tanner Fatta for 2021

Towson has added Tanner Fatta of York YMCA to their incoming class. Fatta is a senior at Hempfield High School in Pennsylvania.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 56.27

200 breast – 2:02.22

200 IM – 1:57.63

Most of Fatta’s best times, including in his best events (above), have come post-initial pandemic lockdown.

In 2019, Fatta raced at the YMCA Nationals in spring (SCY) and summer (LCM). At the Spring Nationals, he finished 13th in the 200 breast, while he made the 200 breast A-final in the summer and placed eighth overall.

At the 2020 CAA Championships, where Towson placed fourth overall, Fatta would’ve scored in B-finals of both breaststrokes, not far off of A-final speed in both. This season, freshman Brian Benzing leads the team in both races, including his lifetime best 53.62 in the 100 breast in February.

Fatta joins distance specialist Blakely Dean in Towson’s class of 2025.

