Sergio Montalbán Clocks Lifetime Best 49.3 100 FR at Spanish LC Champs Prelims

2021 SPANISH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sabadell, Spain

Olympic Qualification Event

LCM (50M)

Results / Events Page

On day one of the Spanish Long Course Championships, swimmers are hoping to hit FINA ‘A’ cuts and qualify for the Olympic team. This morning in prelims, Sergio Montalbán hit a new lifetime best of 49.30 to lead the 100 free field.

Montalbán, born in 2000, came into this meet with a best of 49.71, done in December. He still has a ways to go for the ‘A’ cut, which is a 48.57, but he’s now within striking distance of breaking that 49-second barrier.

In the women’s 100 free, Lidón Muñoz clocked a 55.15 to lead prelims by well over a second. She needs to hit a 54.38 or better tonight; her national record of 54.33 is under that mark, so she needs to be right on that or better in finals to qualify in this event.

In the 100 back, Africa Zamorano led the women (1:01.93) and Nicolas Garcia the men (54.69); both are already qualified for Tokyo in the 200 back. Garcia lopped a couple of tenths off of his old best, done in December.

This evening in finals, Muñoz looks most likely to add her name to the Olympic roster, wihle Zamorano and Garcia could expand their event list to include the 100 back if they’re quick enough. Zamorano has to hit a 1:00.25 and Garcia a 53.85, so they’d each have to go a lifetime best by over a half-second to achieve that.

