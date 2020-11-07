Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Townley on Lilly King: “It’s kinda hard to put into words how great she is”

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8

Reported by Retta Race.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SKINS

ROUND 1: King (CAC), Atkinson (LON), Aoki (TOK), Lazor (LON) move on

King took care of business with a solid win here, but it wasn’t a great showing for Cali. King was just 29.7 – she was 29.1 in the opening round of skins in Cali’s first meet. And Hannis, who was second to King in the skin week 1 and who almost beat King in the 50 breast yesterday, missed the cut and is out.
London got two into the second round, including world record-holder Alia Atkinson.
Tokyo’s Reona Aoki also made her second skins semifinal.

ROUND 2: Lilly King (CAC) & Alia Atkinson (LON) move on

As expected, it’ll be King and Atkinson to the final. Each was undefeated in their ISL careers in the 50 breast coming into this meet. King has won all three 50 breaststrokes between the two this match. So far, though, King’s times have been a bit off and she hasn’t pulled the kind of jackpots she could potentially pull. But with both King and Atkinson among the best to ever swim a 50 breast, both are probably making sure they have something in the tank for the final.

ROUND 3: Lilly King (CAC) wins the skins

In hindsight, both athletes were definitely saving their best stuff for the final. King went seven-tenths faster in this final than she did in either of the opening rounds, and Atkinson was four-tenths faster with her first sub-30 swim of the skins.

This was definitely a strategic showdown between the two, with both taking advantage of a thin field to save up for a huge finals showdown.

In fact, King was faster here than she was in winning the individual 50 breast yesterday (29.20).

Joel
44 minutes ago

Surprisingly, I really quite like her. She is awesome ( and I’m not from the USA).

Marsh
39 minutes ago

I would die for both of them

Guerra
38 minutes ago

In the beginning, God created Bloomington, Indiana. In the middle of this charming town, he put Indiana University. God said, “this is beautiful and good.” He then blessed IU with a swim team and said, “this program will achieve greatness and I will always be with them.” God gave IU a legendary “Doc” as a swim coach and a man that swam faster than people run by the name of “Spitz”. Spitz would move the heavens and the earth in a town called “Munich” and conquer the world seven times in one place and one period. IU attained championship glory and was dominant and God said, “this is very good!” Unfortunately, IU would later take for granted Gods blessings and… Read more »

Hswimmer
Reply to  Guerra
34 minutes ago

Damn

EMH16
Reply to  Guerra
14 minutes ago

okay 10/10 for creativity

Andreas
Reply to  Guerra
10 minutes ago

You need a twitter page or something… actually kind of entertaining

Old Man Chalmers
Reply to  Guerra
11 seconds ago

can someone make a list of swimswam’s most iconic users?

