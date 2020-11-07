Townley on Lilly King: “It’s kinda hard to put into words how great she is”

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 8
- Thursday, November 5: 4pm-6pm CET/9am-11am U.S. Central
- Friday, November 6: 4pm-6pm CET/9am-11am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Omega Results
- Teams: London Roar, Tokyo Frog Kings, Cali Condors, New York Breakers
- Full Results
Reported by Retta Race.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST SKINS
ROUND 1: King (CAC), Atkinson (LON), Aoki (TOK), Lazor (LON) move on
King took care of business with a solid win here, but it wasn’t a great showing for Cali. King was just 29.7 – she was 29.1 in the opening round of skins in Cali’s first meet. And Hannis, who was second to King in the skin week 1 and who almost beat King in the 50 breast yesterday, missed the cut and is out.
London got two into the second round, including world record-holder Alia Atkinson.
Tokyo’s Reona Aoki also made her second skins semifinal.
ROUND 2: Lilly King (CAC) & Alia Atkinson (LON) move on
As expected, it’ll be King and Atkinson to the final. Each was undefeated in their ISL careers in the 50 breast coming into this meet. King has won all three 50 breaststrokes between the two this match. So far, though, King’s times have been a bit off and she hasn’t pulled the kind of jackpots she could potentially pull. But with both King and Atkinson among the best to ever swim a 50 breast, both are probably making sure they have something in the tank for the final.
ROUND 3: Lilly King (CAC) wins the skins
In hindsight, both athletes were definitely saving their best stuff for the final. King went seven-tenths faster in this final than she did in either of the opening rounds, and Atkinson was four-tenths faster with her first sub-30 swim of the skins.
This was definitely a strategic showdown between the two, with both taking advantage of a thin field to save up for a huge finals showdown.
In fact, King was faster here than she was in winning the individual 50 breast yesterday (29.20).
