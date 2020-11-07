Daily Swim Coach Workout #269

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

Warm Up A Fins

2x AEC1

100 @1:45 Free

100 @1:45 Breast Drill : clap hands above head & before hand enters

100 @1:45 Back Drill : Wechselzug über Kopf

2×50 @1:15 1. Fly, 2. Free AEC2

2×50 @1:15 Fly Kick AEC2

50 @1:30: 25 1st S, 25 choice lo

50 @ 1:30: 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo

ein bisschen Lagenschwimmen…

2x

3×150 @2:45 : 50 Fly AEP, 100 Back ANP ANC AEC2 3-1

3×150 @3:05 : 50 Back AEP, 100 Breast ANP ANC AEC2 3-1

3×150 @2:45 : 50 Breast AEP, 100 Free ANP ANC AEC2 3-1

5×100 Kick @ 2:20 : 15m Fly Kick S, 35m Free Kick AEC2