Daily Swim Coach Workout #269

by Dan Dingman 0

November 07th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  50 Meters
The Workout

Warm Up A Fins
    2x AEC1
        100 @1:45 Free
        100 @1:45 Breast Drill : clap hands above head & before hand enters
        100 @1:45 Back Drill : Wechselzug über Kopf
    2×50 @1:15 1. Fly, 2. Free AEC2
    2×50 @1:15 Fly Kick AEC2

50 @1:30: 25 1st S, 25 choice lo
50 @ 1:30: 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo

ein bisschen Lagenschwimmen…
    2x
        3×150 @2:45 : 50 Fly AEP, 100 Back ANP ANC AEC2 3-1
        3×150 @3:05 : 50 Back AEP, 100 Breast ANP ANC AEC2 3-1
        3×150 @2:45 : 50 Breast AEP, 100 Free ANP ANC AEC2 3-1

5×100 Kick @ 2:20 : 15m Fly Kick S, 35m Free Kick AEC2

Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI

0
