Daily Swim Coach Workout #269

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
Warm Up A Fins
2x AEC1
100 @1:45 Free
100 @1:45 Breast Drill : clap hands above head & before hand enters
100 @1:45 Back Drill : Wechselzug über Kopf
2×50 @1:15 1. Fly, 2. Free AEC2
2×50 @1:15 Fly Kick AEC2
50 @1:30: 25 1st S, 25 choice lo
50 @ 1:30: 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo
ein bisschen Lagenschwimmen…
2x
3×150 @2:45 : 50 Fly AEP, 100 Back ANP ANC AEC2 3-1
3×150 @3:05 : 50 Back AEP, 100 Breast ANP ANC AEC2 3-1
3×150 @2:45 : 50 Breast AEP, 100 Free ANP ANC AEC2 3-1
5×100 Kick @ 2:20 : 15m Fly Kick S, 35m Free Kick AEC2
Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI
