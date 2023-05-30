Torri Huske Talks Mission Viejo PSS and Balancing Stanford Academics with Swim

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam sat down with world champion Torri Huske after the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series Finale, where she won 2 events (and swam a 3rd) on the last night of the meet. Huske, who is usually swimming doubles and triples at bigger meets like world championships, sees this type of racing as a good learning experience and preparation. The Stanford sophomore doesn’t just stay busy in the pool though. Taking on a daunting course lode this quarter, she tells how she is able to balance being great both in the water and classroom.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS