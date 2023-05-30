Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske Talks Mission Viejo PSS and Balancing Stanford Academics with Swim

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

SwimSwam sat down with world champion Torri Huske after the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series Finale, where she won 2 events (and swam a 3rd) on the last night of the meet. Huske, who is usually swimming doubles and triples at bigger meets like world championships, sees this type of racing as a good learning experience and preparation. The Stanford sophomore doesn’t just stay busy in the pool though. Taking on a daunting course lode this quarter, she tells how she is able to balance being great both in the water and classroom.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!