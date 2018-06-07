Torie Sentenced to 5 to 10 Months in Jail For Statutory Sexual Assault

Collegiate club swimmer Ryan Torie has been sentenced to five to ten months in county jail after pleading guilty to felony statutory sexual assault, according to The Mercury news. Torie was permanently banned by USA Swimming earlier this spring.

The 21-year-old Torie was charged with four felonies in 2017: unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above and criminal use of communication facility. That’s according to Pennsylvania court records, which list the offense dates on all four charges as May 1, 2017. On December 20, Torie pleaded guilty to the statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older charge, while the remaining three charges were held for the court. (You can see official court documents here and here).

The Mercury reports that Torie admitted to having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl when he was 20 years old. In response, The Mercury says, a judge sentenced Torie to five to ten months in county jail, along with five years probation after his parole. The Mercury reports that after Torie spends three months in jail, the judge will consider allowing him to finish out the minimum sentence under house arrest.

The Mercury report also sheds light on the findings of the investigation into Torie. Police received a tip in July of 2017 that Torie had had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The girl told police that she had met Torie “through a local athletic club” and that the two conversed via the SnapChat app. Torie admitted to police that the two had sexual contact and had exchanged nude photographs, per the Mercury report.

Torie had competed for Germantown Academy Aquatic Club and at one point verbally committed to swim for UNC. Torie was at one point listed in a UNC press release about incoming freshman, but a representative from the school would only say that no one by the name of Ryan Torie had ever swum for UNC. He did, however, compete for the UNC club team at the Collegiate Club Swim & Dive National Championships this past April, about a week before his permanent USA Swimming ban began.