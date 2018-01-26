Top 8 NCAA Women’s Times from Last Week’s Dual Meets

There were several very fast meets over the weekend, so we’ve compiled the top 8 times across the NCAA’s Division 1 from last week (Jan 15-21).

An obvious pattern here– the Stanford women hold the top time (or, in some cases, top two, or three, times) in nearly every event. Katie Ledecky had the fastest time of the week in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM, Simone Manuel was quickest in the 100 and 200 free, and Janet Hu ruled the 100 fly and 200 back. Manuel went a 1:44.20 in the 200 free and Ledecky a 9:19.52 in Stanford’s victory over Arizona last Friday.

Other than the Cardinal, Cal, Michigan, and Virginia are all over the place in the top 8. Michigan’s distance free group makes a clear mark in the 1000 free.

50 Freestyle SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 22.09 Hu, Janet SR Stanford B 01/19/2018 2 22.13 Cooper, Caitlin SR Virginia B 01/20/2018 3 22.19 Baldwin, Caroline SR UNC B 01/20/2018 4 22.20 Weitzeil, Abbey SO California B 01/19/2018 5 22.29 Li, Liz SR Ohio St B 01/20/2018 6 22.36 Manuel, Simone SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 7 22.58 Hill, Morgan SO Virginia B 01/20/2018 8 22.60 Brown, Erika SO Tennessee B 01/20/2018 100 Freestyle SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 48.03 Manuel, Simone SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 2 48.67 Deloof, Gabby SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 3 48.72 Tetzloff, Alyssa JR Auburn B 01/20/2018 4 48.77 Baldwin, Caroline SR UNC B 01/20/2018 5 48.93 Hu, Janet SR Stanford B 01/19/2018 6 48.98 Weitzeil, Abbey SO California B 01/20/2018 7 49.06 Hill, Morgan SO Virginia B 01/20/2018 8 49.09 Li, Liz SR Ohio St B 01/20/2018 200 Freestyle SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:44.20 Manuel, Simone SR Stanford B 01/19/2018 2 1:44.21 Ledecky, Katie SO Stanford B 01/20/2018 3 1:44.81 Hill, Morgan SO Virginia B 01/19/2018 4 1:46.53 Comerford, Mallory JR Louisville B 01/20/2018 5 1:46.74 Marrkand, Jen SR Virginia B 01/19/2018 6 1:46.81 Deloof, Gabby SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 7 1:46.93 Forde, Brooke FR Stanford B 01/19/2018 8 1:47.28 Raab, Meaghan SR Georgia B 01/20/2018 500 Freestyle SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 4:40.89 Ledecky, Katie SO Stanford B 01/19/2018 2 4:45.20 Meitz, Kaersten SR Purdue B 01/20/2018 3 4:45.53 Drabot, Katie SO Stanford B 01/19/2018 4 4:45.56 Eastin, Ella JR Stanford B 01/20/2018 5 4:46.09 Bi, Rose JR Michigan B 01/20/2018 6 4:46.49 Schmidt, Sierra FR Michigan B 01/20/2018 7 4:47.29 Moore, Hannah SR NC State B 01/19/2018 8 4:47.63 Pitzer, Lauren FR Stanford B 01/19/2018 1000 Freestyle SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 9:19.52 Ledecky, Katie SO Stanford NS 01/19/2018 2 9:43.86 Bi, Rose JR Michigan NS 01/20/2018 3 9:44.97 Schmidt, Sierra FR Michigan NS 01/20/2018 4 9:45.16 Ryan, G SR Michigan NS 01/20/2018 5 9:46.06 Moore, Hannah SR NC State NS 01/19/2018 6 9:47.26 Meitz, Kaersten SR Purdue NS 01/20/2018 7 9:47.64 Byrnes, Megan SO Stanford NS 01/19/2018 8 9:47.76 Forde, Brooke FR Stanford NS 01/20/2018 1650 Freestyle SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 17:07.10 Winter, Hayley SR Dartmouth NS 01/20/2018 2 17:16.14 Daday, Caitlin SR Villanova NS 01/19/2018 3 17:20.53 Handley, Bryn SR SIUC (W) NS 01/21/2018 4 17:24.52 Schutt, Ida SO UNLV (W) NS 01/20/2018 5 17:26.99 Fong, Andrea FR Villanova NS 01/19/2018 6 17:27.00 Smith, Emma SR Connecticut NS 01/19/2018 7 17:32.86 Cano Figueroa, Mayte SO UNLV (W) NS 01/20/2018 8 17:33.65 Provenzo, Emily FR Villanova NS 01/19/2018

100 Backstroke SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 52.25 Howe, Ally SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 2 52.43 Hu, Janet SR Stanford B 01/19/2018 3 52.64 Nelson, Beata SO Wisconsin B 01/15/2018 4 53.13 Rockett, Ally SR Indiana B 01/20/2018 5 53.14 Tetzloff, Alyssa JR Auburn B 01/20/2018 6 53.29 Stewart, Kylie SR Georgia B 01/20/2018 7 53.38 Bilquist, Amy JR California B 01/19/2018 8 53.47 Pang, Anna FR Virginia B 01/19/2018

200 Backstroke SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:53.18 Hu, Janet SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 2 1:54.37 Howe, Ally SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 3 1:54.67 Bratton, Lisa SR Texas A&M B 01/20/2018 4 1:54.93 Bilquist, Amy JR California B 01/20/2018 4 1:54.93 Eastin, Ella JR Stanford B 01/19/2018 6 1:54.97 Voss, Erin SO Stanford B 01/20/2018 7 1:55.35 Szekely, Allie SO Stanford B 01/19/2018 8 1:55.44 Stewart, Kylie SR Georgia B 01/20/2018 100 Breaststroke SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:00.88 Caneta, Jorie SR Texas A&M B 01/20/2018 2 1:01.34 Pierce, Natalie SR Florida St B 01/19/2018 3 1:01.36 King, Lilly JR Indiana B 01/20/2018 4 1:01.55 Macfarlane, Justine JR Alabama B 01/18/2018 5 1:01.71 Zhao, Grace FR Stanford B 01/20/2018 6 1:01.85 Gresser, Hanna FR Ohio St B 01/20/2018 7 1:01.89 Eastin, Ella JR Stanford B 01/19/2018 8 1:01.90 Harrison, Alicia FR California B 01/20/2018 200 Breaststroke SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 2:10.61 King, Lilly JR Indiana B 01/20/2018 2 2:11.19 Zhao, Grace FR Stanford B 01/19/2018 3 2:12.78 Szekely, Allie SO Stanford B 01/20/2018 4 2:13.14 Bonnett, Bailey FR Kentucky B 01/20/2018 5 2:13.71 Macfarlane, Justine JR Alabama B 01/18/2018 6 2:13.77 Galat, Bethany SR Texas A&M B 01/20/2018 7 2:13.96 Kopas, Emily SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 8 2:14.02 Tansill, Mary Claire SO Virginia B 01/19/2018 100 Butterfly SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 52.16 Hu, Janet SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 2 52.28 Thomas, Noemie SR California B 01/20/2018 3 52.74 Brown, Erika SO Tennessee B 01/20/2018 4 52.83 Britt, Chelsea SR Georgia B 01/20/2018 5 52.88 Seidt, Asia SO Kentucky B 01/20/2018 6 53.07 Jensen, Christie JR Indiana B 01/20/2018 7 53.19 Pang, Anna FR Virginia B 01/19/2018 8 53.38 Engel, Lindsey SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 200 Butterfly SCY Female Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:53.94 Eastin, Ella JR Stanford B 01/20/2018 2 1:54.14 Drabot, Katie SO Stanford B 01/19/2018 3 1:54.43 Marrkand, Jen SR Virginia B 01/19/2018 4 1:57.16 Kingsley, Megan SR Georgia B 01/20/2018 5 1:57.22 Krause, Vanessa SO Michigan B 01/20/2018 6 1:57.38 Wright, Maddie JR Southern Cali B 01/15/2018 7 1:57.42 Kukurugya, Hannah FR Stanford B 01/19/2018 8 1:57.58 Bailey, Meg SR Ohio St B 01/20/2018

200 Individual Medley SCY Female

1 1:58.17 Hansson, Louise SO Southern Cali B 01/15/2018 2 1:58.34 Nelson, Beata SO Wisconsin B 01/15/2018 3 1:58.36 Seidt, Asia SO Kentucky B 01/20/2018 4 1:59.05 Szekely, Allie SO Stanford B 01/19/2018 5 1:59.12 Tetzloff, Alyssa JR Auburn B 01/20/2018 6 1:59.25 Marrkand, Jen SR Virginia B 01/19/2018 7 1:59.48 Barksdale, Emma JR South Carolina B 01/20/2018 8 1:59.50 Fertel, Kelly SO Florida B 01/20/2018

400 Individual Medley SCY Female