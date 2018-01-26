Top 8 NCAA Women’s Times from Last Week’s Dual Meets

There were several very fast meets over the weekend, so we’ve compiled the top 8 times across the NCAA’s Division 1 from last week (Jan 15-21).
An obvious pattern here– the Stanford women hold the top time (or, in some cases, top two, or three, times) in nearly every event.
had the fastest time of the week in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 400 IM, Katie Ledecky was quickest in the 100 and 200 free, and Simone Manuel ruled the 100 fly and 200 back. Manuel went a 1:44.20 in the 200 free and Ledecky a 9:19.52 Janet Hu in Stanford’s victory over Arizona last Friday.
Other than the Cardinal, Cal, Michigan, and Virginia are all over the place in the top 8. Michigan’s distance free group makes a clear mark in the 1000 free.
50 Freestyle SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
22.09
Hu, Janet
SR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
2
22.13
Cooper, Caitlin
SR
Virginia
B
01/20/2018
3
22.19
Baldwin, Caroline
SR
UNC
B
01/20/2018
4
22.20
Weitzeil, Abbey
SO
California
B
01/19/2018
5
22.29
Li, Liz
SR
Ohio St
B
01/20/2018
6
22.36
Manuel, Simone
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
7
22.58
Hill, Morgan
SO
Virginia
B
01/20/2018
8
22.60
Brown, Erika
SO
Tennessee
B
01/20/2018
100 Freestyle SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
48.03
Manuel, Simone
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
2
48.67
Deloof, Gabby
SR
Michigan
B
01/20/2018
3
48.72
Tetzloff, Alyssa
JR
Auburn
B
01/20/2018
4
48.77
Baldwin, Caroline
SR
UNC
B
01/20/2018
5
48.93
Hu, Janet
SR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
6
48.98
Weitzeil, Abbey
SO
California
B
01/20/2018
7
49.06
Hill, Morgan
SO
Virginia
B
01/20/2018
8
49.09
Li, Liz
SR
Ohio St
B
01/20/2018
200 Freestyle SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
1:44.20
Manuel, Simone
SR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
2
1:44.21
Ledecky, Katie
SO
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
3
1:44.81
Hill, Morgan
SO
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
4
1:46.53
Comerford, Mallory
JR
Louisville
B
01/20/2018
5
1:46.74
Marrkand, Jen
SR
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
6
1:46.81
Deloof, Gabby
SR
Michigan
B
01/20/2018
7
1:46.93
Forde, Brooke
FR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
8
1:47.28
Raab, Meaghan
SR
Georgia
B
01/20/2018
500 Freestyle SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
4:40.89
Ledecky, Katie
SO
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
2
4:45.20
Meitz, Kaersten
SR
Purdue
B
01/20/2018
3
4:45.53
Drabot, Katie
SO
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
4
4:45.56
Eastin, Ella
JR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
5
4:46.09
Bi, Rose
JR
Michigan
B
01/20/2018
6
4:46.49
Schmidt, Sierra
FR
Michigan
B
01/20/2018
7
4:47.29
Moore, Hannah
SR
NC State
B
01/19/2018
8
4:47.63
Pitzer, Lauren
FR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
1000 Freestyle SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
9:19.52
Ledecky, Katie
SO
Stanford
NS
01/19/2018
2
9:43.86
Bi, Rose
JR
Michigan
NS
01/20/2018
3
9:44.97
Schmidt, Sierra
FR
Michigan
NS
01/20/2018
4
9:45.16
Ryan, G
SR
Michigan
NS
01/20/2018
5
9:46.06
Moore, Hannah
SR
NC State
NS
01/19/2018
6
9:47.26
Meitz, Kaersten
SR
Purdue
NS
01/20/2018
7
9:47.64
Byrnes, Megan
SO
Stanford
NS
01/19/2018
8
9:47.76
Forde, Brooke
FR
Stanford
NS
01/20/2018
1650 Freestyle SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
17:07.10
Winter, Hayley
SR
Dartmouth
NS
01/20/2018
2
17:16.14
Daday, Caitlin
SR
Villanova
NS
01/19/2018
3
17:20.53
Handley, Bryn
SR
SIUC (W)
NS
01/21/2018
4
17:24.52
Schutt, Ida
SO
UNLV (W)
NS
01/20/2018
5
17:26.99
Fong, Andrea
FR
Villanova
NS
01/19/2018
6
17:27.00
Smith, Emma
SR
Connecticut
NS
01/19/2018
7
17:32.86
Cano Figueroa, Mayte
SO
UNLV (W)
NS
01/20/2018
8
17:33.65
Provenzo, Emily
FR
Villanova
NS
01/19/2018
100 Backstroke SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
52.25
Howe, Ally
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
2
52.43
Hu, Janet
SR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
3
52.64
Nelson, Beata
SO
Wisconsin
B
01/15/2018
4
53.13
Rockett, Ally
SR
Indiana
B
01/20/2018
5
53.14
Tetzloff, Alyssa
JR
Auburn
B
01/20/2018
6
53.29
Stewart, Kylie
SR
Georgia
B
01/20/2018
7
53.38
Bilquist, Amy
JR
California
B
01/19/2018
8
53.47
Pang, Anna
FR
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
200 Backstroke SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
1:53.18
Hu, Janet
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
2
1:54.37
Howe, Ally
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
3
1:54.67
Bratton, Lisa
SR
Texas A&M
B
01/20/2018
4
1:54.93
Bilquist, Amy
JR
California
B
01/20/2018
4
1:54.93
Eastin, Ella
JR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
6
1:54.97
Voss, Erin
SO
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
7
1:55.35
Szekely, Allie
SO
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
8
1:55.44
Stewart, Kylie
SR
Georgia
B
01/20/2018
100 Breaststroke SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
1:00.88
Caneta, Jorie
SR
Texas A&M
B
01/20/2018
2
1:01.34
Pierce, Natalie
SR
Florida St
B
01/19/2018
3
1:01.36
King, Lilly
JR
Indiana
B
01/20/2018
4
1:01.55
Macfarlane, Justine
JR
Alabama
B
01/18/2018
5
1:01.71
Zhao, Grace
FR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
6
1:01.85
Gresser, Hanna
FR
Ohio St
B
01/20/2018
7
1:01.89
Eastin, Ella
JR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
8
1:01.90
Harrison, Alicia
FR
California
B
01/20/2018
200 Breaststroke SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
2:10.61
King, Lilly
JR
Indiana
B
01/20/2018
2
2:11.19
Zhao, Grace
FR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
3
2:12.78
Szekely, Allie
SO
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
4
2:13.14
Bonnett, Bailey
FR
Kentucky
B
01/20/2018
5
2:13.71
Macfarlane, Justine
JR
Alabama
B
01/18/2018
6
2:13.77
Galat, Bethany
SR
Texas A&M
B
01/20/2018
7
2:13.96
Kopas, Emily
SR
Michigan
B
01/20/2018
8
2:14.02
Tansill, Mary Claire
SO
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
100 Butterfly SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
52.16
Hu, Janet
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
2
52.28
Thomas, Noemie
SR
California
B
01/20/2018
3
52.74
Brown, Erika
SO
Tennessee
B
01/20/2018
4
52.83
Britt, Chelsea
SR
Georgia
B
01/20/2018
5
52.88
Seidt, Asia
SO
Kentucky
B
01/20/2018
6
53.07
Jensen, Christie
JR
Indiana
B
01/20/2018
7
53.19
Pang, Anna
FR
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
8
53.38
Engel, Lindsey
SR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
200 Butterfly SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
1:53.94
Eastin, Ella
JR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
2
1:54.14
Drabot, Katie
SO
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
3
1:54.43
Marrkand, Jen
SR
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
4
1:57.16
Kingsley, Megan
SR
Georgia
B
01/20/2018
5
1:57.22
Krause, Vanessa
SO
Michigan
B
01/20/2018
6
1:57.38
Wright, Maddie
JR
Southern Cali
B
01/15/2018
7
1:57.42
Kukurugya, Hannah
FR
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
8
1:57.58
Bailey, Meg
SR
Ohio St
B
01/20/2018
200 Individual Medley SCY Female
1
1:58.17
Hansson, Louise
SO
Southern Cali
B
01/15/2018
2
1:58.34
Nelson, Beata
SO
Wisconsin
B
01/15/2018
3
1:58.36
Seidt, Asia
SO
Kentucky
B
01/20/2018
4
1:59.05
Szekely, Allie
SO
Stanford
B
01/19/2018
5
1:59.12
Tetzloff, Alyssa
JR
Auburn
B
01/20/2018
6
1:59.25
Marrkand, Jen
SR
Virginia
B
01/19/2018
7
1:59.48
Barksdale, Emma
JR
South Carolina
B
01/20/2018
8
1:59.50
Fertel, Kelly
SO
Florida
B
01/20/2018
400 Individual Medley SCY Female
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
TS
Meet Date
1
4:06.48
Ledecky, Katie
SO
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
2
4:08.15
Szekely, Allie
SO
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
3
4:09.47
Forde, Brooke
FR
Stanford
B
01/20/2018
4
4:13.73
Small, Meghan
SO
Tennessee
B
01/20/2018
5
4:14.12
Cieplucha, Tess
SO
Tennessee
B
01/20/2018
6
4:16.06
Kingsley, Megan
SR
Georgia
B
01/20/2018
7
4:18.14
Darcel, Sarah
FR
California
B
01/19/2018
8
4:18.41
Ross, Marlies
JR
Arizona St
B
01/19/2018
