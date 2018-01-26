30th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2018 : Day 1 Results (Hindi)

30th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2017, Chennai

Date: 26th To 28th January 2018

Venue: Velachery, Chennai

Tamil Nadu Swimming Association Dwara Organized 30th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2017-18 Ka Aaj First Day Tha Jiski Update And Results Aapko Iss Article Me Mil Jayegi.

1.Age Group

Category Group Age Born In The Year
Swimming I 17, 16 And 15 Years 2000, 2001 And 2002
Swimming II 14 And 13 Years 2003 And 2004
Swimming III 12 And 11 Years 2005 And 2006
Swimming IV 10 And 9 Years 2007 And 2008
Swimming V 8 Years 2009
Swimming VI 7 Years 2010
Water Polo On Or After 1999

 

  1. Swimming Events
Group(S) Freestyle Back

Stroke

 Breast

Stroke

 Butterfly

Stroke

 Individual

Medley

 Relays
I And II 50, 100, 200,

400, 800, 1500

 50, 100, 200 50, 100, 200 50, 100, 200 200,

400

 4 X 100 Free

4 X 200 Free

4 X 100 Medley
III 50, 100, 200, 50, 100 50, 100 50, 100 200 4 X 50 Free

4 X 50 Medley
IV 50,100 50 50 50 200 4 X 50 Free

4 X 50 Medley
V 50 50 50 50 100 4 X 50 Free

4 X 50 Medley
VI 25 25 25 25 100

Heatlist : Download

Result:

 

 

 

