30th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2018 : Day 1 Results (Hindi)

30th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2017, Chennai
Date: 26th To 28th January 2018
Venue: Velachery, Chennai
Tamil Nadu Swimming Association Dwara Organized 30th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2017-18 Ka Aaj First Day Tha Jiski Update And Results Aapko Iss Article Me Mil Jayegi.
1.Age Group
|Category
|Group
|Age
|Born In The Year
|Swimming
|I
|17, 16 And 15 Years
|2000, 2001 And 2002
|Swimming
|II
|14 And 13 Years
|2003 And 2004
|Swimming
|III
|12 And 11 Years
|2005 And 2006
|Swimming
|IV
|10 And 9 Years
|2007 And 2008
|Swimming
|V
|8 Years
|2009
|Swimming
|VI
|7 Years
|2010
|Water Polo
|On Or After 1999
- Swimming Events
|Group(S)
|Freestyle
|Back
Stroke
|Breast
Stroke
|Butterfly
Stroke
|Individual
Medley
|Relays
|I And II
|50, 100, 200,
400, 800, 1500
|50, 100, 200
|50, 100, 200
|50, 100, 200
|200,
400
|4 X 100 Free
4 X 200 Free
4 X 100 Medley
|III
|50, 100, 200,
|50, 100
|50, 100
|50, 100
|200
|4 X 50 Free
4 X 50 Medley
|IV
|50,100
|50
|50
|50
|200
|4 X 50 Free
4 X 50 Medley
|V
|50
|50
|50
|50
|100
|4 X 50 Free
4 X 50 Medley
|VI
|25
|25
|25
|25
|100
Heatlist : Download
Result:
