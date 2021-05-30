Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: Doctor Claims Games May Lead to “Olympic Virus Strain”

With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.

Head of Japanese Doctors’ Union States That Hosting Games May Create Unique Strain of COVID-19

Naoto Ueyama, who serves as the head of the doctors’ union in Japan, announced this week that with the current state of the pandemic in Japan, holding the Games this summer may create a unique strain of the virus.

“All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging. If such a situation were to arise, it could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”

Ueyama’s announcement comes as Japan continues to have the lowest vaccination rates among wealthy countries. As of the end of April, less than two percent had been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. While this statistic came before Japan was able to approve the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines for use within the country, the number has climbed little since the number of vaccine options increased.

South Africa to Vaccinate All Athletes Heading to Tokyo

Joining multiple other countries that have made similar announcements, South Africa has announced that they will ensure that all competitors competing in Tokyo will have been fully vaccinated prior to their departure.

While, prior to this point, the country has prioritized the elderly and ill in their vaccine distribution, the country will now use Johnson & Johnson vaccines left over from a study done by the South African Medical Research Council to vaccinate it’s Olympic athletes. While the country had initially intended to provide it’s Olympic Team with the Pfizer vaccine, plans were forced to change as the Opening Ceremony draws closer. The Pfizer vaccines that had originally been allocated for athletes will now be used on the general population.

International Olympic Committee to Require Athletes to Sign COVID-19 Waiver

While athletes have traditionally been required to sign a waiver prior to competing at the Games, the 2020 Tokyo Games will feature an updating waiver that takes into consideration the risks of competing during a global pandemic. According to the IOC’s chief operating officer Lana Haddad, this update will help to, “transparency and ensure the informed consent from the Games participants”.

This decision comes as athlete groups, government officials, and other organizations continue to argue against hosting the Games later this year. Earlier this week, Japanese newspaper and one of the Olympic Games official sponsors, Asahi Shimbun, spoke out against holding the Games this summer, saying, “It is simply beyond reason to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer”.

Olympic Games To Use Post-Race “Video Moments” for Athletes to Talk to Family and Friends

Similar to what was done at the European Aquatics Championships earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee has said that they will be providing post-race video experiences for athletes following their competition.

After each athlete exits the pool, field, or court, they will be able to stop and talk to up to five of their family and friends that they invite to be there for them following their competition. This will take place before the athlete enters the ‘mixed zone’, where they will interact with media.