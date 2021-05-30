Sara Jones Announces Commitment to Concordia University for Fall of 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Heading south from her hometown of Bellingham, Washington, Sara Jones of the Bellingham Bay Swim Team has announced that has committed to swim for Concordia, University, a Division II school in Irvine, California. Jones is currently a senior at Lynden High School, where she has maintained a 3.91 GPA across her four years.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to swim at CUI in the fall! I’m so blessed to have had amazing coaches and teammates the entire way. I cannot wait for the next four years in California! Go eagles!”

At the 2019 WIAA Girls 2A State Championships, Jones qualified to swim in finals in both the 100 fly and 100 free. Her top finish came in the fly, where, after entering prelims seeded third, she finished in fifth. Her time of 1:00.10 from prelims would have earned her third in finals as well. She also added a seventh-place finish in the 100 free, touching in 55.55.

At her most recent meet, the Sectionals meet held in St. George, she picked up two new lifetime bests. She led off her team’s 200 free relay in 25.20 and later touched the wall at 1:00.00 in the 100 fly.

Best SCY Times

50 free – 24.61

100 free – 55.37

100 fly – 1:00.00

Concordia competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference, which is made up of schools from Division II, Division III, and NAIA. At the 2021 conference championships, the Concordia women took 4th, narrowly missing out on third which went to Loyola Marymount.

When she arrives on campus this fall, Jones will be joining a sprint group that will return all of four members of both relays. Last year the Eagles were led by juniors Katelyn Thomas, in the 50 free, and Faith Silzel in the 100 free. Neither of the pair swam the event they led the team in at the conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.