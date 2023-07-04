Time System Malfunction Leads To Swim-Off Redo At Euro Junior Championships

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2023 European Junior Championships, a time system malfunction necessitated a re-swim of a swim-off between Great Britain’s Callum Melville and Iceland’s Snorri Dagur Einarsson. After tying for 8th in the semi-final of the 50 breaststroke (28.51), they came back to race each other at the end of the session to see who would get a spot in the A final.

It was a close race during semi-final #1 and the two boys touched almost exactly at the same time. In the wake of their finish, both competitors stayed in the lane and waited to see who had touched first according to the scoreboard. No results, however, appeared on the scoreboard, and the two competitors waited at the end of the pool for an update for just over a minute.

Eventually, it was announced that the times from the swim-off had not been recorded and thus, there were no results to determine who had won. The commentator on the Swim Stream live stream on YouTube stated that, without being certain, he believed that Einarsson touched first. You can watch the first swim-off on that live stream with the race beginning at time stamp 2:18.30.

You can also watch the clip of their swim-off, including the photo finish on SwimSwam’s Instagram:

Roughly ten minutes after the scrapped swim-off, Melville and Einarsson made their way back to the starting blocks to contest the 50 breaststroke for a third time during that session. With the timing equipment back up and running, Callum Melville touched first with a time of 28.46 while Einarsson came in just 0.07 seconds later in 28.53. That means that if Einarsson did in fact touch first during the first swim-off, the timing malfunction did impact the results and therefore impacted who will swim in the A final.

Melville will now have a spot in that final and his time of 28.53 was just a touch slower than what he and Einarsson swam in the semi-final (28.51). Eirnarsson won’t get a spot in the A final and will be the first alternate. The final will occur during day two finals on July 5, begging at 5 PM local time, 11 AM Eastern.