Noelle Peplowski, Andrew Capobianco, & Maycey Vieta Awarded Big Ten Medal Of Honor

Three members of Big Ten swimming and diving teams have been awarded with the Big Ten Medal of Honor for 2023. Those names include Noelle Peplowski and Andrew Capobianco of Indiana as well as Maycey Vieta of Purdue.

According to the Big Ten, the Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to “one male and one female student-athlete from the graduating class of each member institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college career.”

Peplowski just finished her fifth year at Indiana. This past season, Peplowski captured her first Big Ten title, winning the 200 breast in a 2:06.01. At NCAAs, she finished fifth in the event as well as 13th in both the 200 IM and 100 breast. Soon after graduating this spring, Peplowski joined the Indiana coaching staff.

Capobiano also just finished up his fifth year at Indiana. Capobiano was a four-time Big Ten Diver of the Year, winning the honor in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. He also was a three-time NCAA Champion in the 3 meter springboard event as he won in 2019, 2021, and 2023. At the International level, Capobiano won a silver medal in the 3 meter synchronized diving event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Both Peplowski and Capobiano were two of six awardees that were Academic All-America selections, with Capobianco winning the men’s swimming and diving Academic All-America of the Year award.

Vieta finished up her senior season at Purdue this past year. Vieta won her first Big Ten title her senior season as she won the platform diving event. She went on to compete at 2023 NCAAs where she finished seventh off of the platform, scoring 12 points.

Last year, two swimming and diving athletes won the 2022 Big Ten Medal of Honor. Benjamin Bramley of Purdue and Kristen Hayden of Indiana took home the honors a year ago.