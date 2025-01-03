Three New England Swimming Records Fall at Senior Championships

New England Senior Championships

Providence, RI

December 19-22, 2024

SCY (25 Yards

Full Meet Results

The New England Senior Championships went off in late December and highlighting the fast swimming were three new LSC records.

Sixteen-year-old Mena Boardman, a Texas Commit from Commonwealth Swimming, continued her record-breaking season with another LSC 15-16 and Open record in the girls 50 freestyle. Her final time of 22.27 broke Jenny Thompson’s 35-year-old 15-16 record of 22.66 from 1989. She also broke the Open record of 22.56 set by Rhi Jeffrey, another Olympic gold medalist, in 2014. This time was not a PB for Boardman who went 22.22 back in March while swimming in Oregon, but it was good enough for 4th in the country for her age group this season.

This was Boardman’s third LSC record this month. She broke the 100 fly and 100 back records at Winter Juniors just a few weeks prior. The 100 back record belonged to another swimming superstar, set by Elizabeth Beisel back in 2008.

Sarah Zhang, a 14-year-old from Revolution Aquatic Club, broke the other individual record. She went 2:14.75 in the 200 breaststroke to break the previous record of 2:14.77 set by Laura Sogar in 2006. Her time was three-tenths faster than the 2:15.08 she went at Winter Juniors earlier in the month.

Finally, the Commonwealth Current Mixed 200 medley relay broke the 15-18 and Open records. The team of Brianna Cong, George Groves, Mena Boardman, and Rudd Day went 1:35.14 to break the record of 1:36.06 set in 2022 by Solo Aquatics.

New England Swimming also listed a mile record broken by William Mulgrew of Shawmut Aquatic Club. Mulgrew went 14:52.61 in the event which was under the record of 14:56.60 set by Josh Parent back in 2022. Mulgrew did break the 17-18 LSC record, but not at this meet. He went 14:50.97 to win the event at the East Winter Juniors just a week prior. Mulgrew also holds the New England all-time record in the event with the 14:48.26 he went in December 2023 as a 16-year-old.

Other Notable Swims: