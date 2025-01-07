This Week In ACC Swimming & Diving: Two Tuesday Dual Meets On Tap

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference starts the swimming and diving week early with two teams hitting the water on Tuesday, January 7.

Georgia Tech and Miami kick off the early week as Miami hosts Iowa, and the Yellow Jackets host Auburn and Carson-Newman. Last time in the water, Miami swept a tri-meet against Cincinnati and FAU, outscoring both teams 330.5-90.5. Georgia Tech placed fourth on both the men’s and women’s sides of the Georgia Tech Invite that took place November 22-24.

Notre Dame will take on Kentucky and Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, in a tri-meet on Friday and Saturday, January 10-11. The Fighting Irish placed fifth in the Ohio State Fall Invitational on November 24 in their final competition of 2024.

Pitt hosts George Washington and West Virginia in a two-day tri-meet beginning this Friday. In the Panthers’ last meet, they set five school records and earned multiple top-10 finishes in Austin, Texas, at the Texas Invitational.

SMU heads to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns on Saturday. The Mustangs participated in the UGA Diving Invitational last week. On the men’s side, freshman diver Luke Sitz earned two top-three finishes in the invitational diving meet. On the women’s side, senior diver Jaclynn Fowler placed second in the 1-meter while Reagan Evans also earned a top-10 finish.

In-state foes Duke and North Carolina face off on Friday. In the Mid-Season Invitational in November, the Blue Devils earned 10 finishes in the top 10. At the UGA Diving Invitational, North Carolina had six divers across the men’s and women’s sides advance to the finals.

Another set of in-state foes, Virginia Tech and Virginia, will go head-to-head in a one-day meet on Saturday. Last weekend, the Hokies split the Senior Day match against South Carolina, with the men earning a 204-96 win and the women falling 175-125. The Virginia men fell to Tennessee in the Tennessee Invite in November while the No. 1 ranked Cavalier women’s team continued their undefeated trek.

Stanford will head to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday for the UCLA Diving Invite. This is a four-day meet that will last until Tuesday, January 14.

Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Tuesday, January 7

Auburn and Carson-Newman at Georgia Tech | Noon | ACCNX

Iowa at Miami | 2 p.m.

Friday, January 10

Notre Dame vs. Kentucky and Purdue | 2 p.m.

George Washington and West Virginia at Pitt | 2 p.m. | ACCNX

Duke at North Carolina | 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 11

George Washington and West Virginia at Pitt | All Day | ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Virginia | All Day | ACCNX

SMU at Texas | All Day

Stanford at UCLA | All Day

Sunday, January 12

Stanford at UCLA | All Day

Noting ACC Swimming and Diving