This Week In ACC Swimming & Diving: Two Tuesday Dual Meets On Tap

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference starts the swimming and diving week early with two teams hitting the water on Tuesday, January 7.
Georgia Tech and Miami kick off the early week as Miami hosts Iowa, and the Yellow Jackets host Auburn and Carson-Newman. Last time in the water, Miami swept a tri-meet against Cincinnati and FAU, outscoring both teams 330.5-90.5. Georgia Tech placed fourth on both the men’s and women’s sides of the Georgia Tech Invite that took place November 22-24.
Notre Dame will take on Kentucky and Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, in a tri-meet on Friday and Saturday, January 10-11. The Fighting Irish placed fifth in the Ohio State Fall Invitational on November 24 in their final competition of 2024.
Pitt hosts George Washington and West Virginia in a two-day tri-meet beginning this Friday. In the Panthers’ last meet, they set five school records and earned multiple top-10 finishes in Austin, Texas, at the Texas Invitational.
SMU heads to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns on Saturday. The Mustangs participated in the UGA Diving Invitational last week. On the men’s side, freshman diver Luke Sitz earned two top-three finishes in the invitational diving meet. On the women’s side, senior diver Jaclynn Fowler placed second in the 1-meter while Reagan Evans also earned a top-10 finish.
In-state foes Duke and North Carolina face off on Friday. In the Mid-Season Invitational in November, the Blue Devils earned 10 finishes in the top 10. At the UGA Diving Invitational, North Carolina had six divers across the men’s and women’s sides advance to the finals.
Another set of in-state foes, Virginia Tech and Virginia, will go head-to-head in a one-day meet on Saturday. Last weekend, the Hokies split the Senior Day match against South Carolina, with the men earning a 204-96 win and the women falling 175-125. The Virginia men fell to Tennessee in the Tennessee Invite in November while the No. 1 ranked Cavalier women’s team continued their undefeated trek.
Stanford will head to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday for the UCLA Diving Invite. This is a four-day meet that will last until Tuesday, January 14.
Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)
Tuesday, January 7
Auburn and Carson-Newman at Georgia Tech | Noon | ACCNX
Iowa at Miami | 2 p.m.
Friday, January 10
Notre Dame vs. Kentucky and Purdue | 2 p.m.
George Washington and West Virginia at Pitt | 2 p.m. | ACCNX
Duke at North Carolina | 5 p.m.
Saturday, January 11
George Washington and West Virginia at Pitt | All Day | ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Virginia | All Day | ACCNX
SMU at Texas | All Day
Stanford at UCLA | All Day
Sunday, January 12
Stanford at UCLA | All Day
Noting ACC Swimming and Diving
- The ACC had eight teams in the most recent CSCAA Division I Women’s Top 25 Poll, headlined by Virginia in the No. 1 spot and Stanford at No. 3. Louisville, NC State and Cal rounded out the top 10 at No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10. North Carolina landed at No. 17, Duke at No. 20 and Florida State at No. 25.
- The ACC had 10 teams in the most recent CSCAA Division I Men’s Top 25 Poll, headlined by California at No. 5, NC State at No. 6, Stanford at No. 8 and Louisville at No. 10 in the top 10. North Carolina landed at No. 12, Virginia at No. 17, Virginia Tech at No. 19, Georgia Tech at No. 21, Florida State at No. 22 and SMU at No. 25.
- At the 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships, Virginia claimed 10 World Championship titles and set 11 Individual World Records, three Relay World Records and 18 American Records.
- Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh alone set nine Individual World Records, two Relay World Records, and 12 American Records.
- ACC men lead the nation in the following events:
- Men’s 200 breast: Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech (1:50.09)
- ACC women lead the nation in the following events:
- Women’s 50 free: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (20.54)
- Women’s 100 back: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (49.31)
- Women’s 200 back: Claire Curzan, Virginia (1:46.87)
- Women’s 200 breast: Kaelyn Gridley, Duke (2:05.71)
- Women’s 50 fly: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (22.18)
- Women’s 100 fly: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (48.26)
- Women’s 100 IM: Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (50.72)
- Women’s 400 IM: Caroline Bricker, Stanford (3:59.88)
- Women’s 200 free relay: Virginia (1:24.68)
- Women’s 400 free relay: Virginia (3:06.93)
- Women’s 200 medley relay: Virginia (1:32.58)
- Women’s 400 medley relay: Virginia (3:25.35)
- The 2024-25 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships will take place on February 18-22 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- Boston College entered the 2024 season under the new leadership of head swimming and diving coach Dara Torres. Torres is a five-time Olympian, six-time World Record holder, and a four-time gold medalist.
- Dario di Fazio was named the head diving coach for Miami ahead of the 2024. Di Fazio has been the assistant diving coach at Miami for the past 28 years.
- Stanford women’s swimming and diving holds the title of the only program in the nation to finish in the top 10 in every NCAA Championship dating back to the 1975-76 season.
- In the 2024 Paris Olympics, ACC swimming and diving student-athletes brought home 18 gold medals, 22 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals for Team USA. NC State’s David Betlehem took home a bronze medal for Hungary.