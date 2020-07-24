The Hungry Swimmer: Ultimate Pool Deck Snacks

Coaches and referees need some TLC too!

While swimmers spend a lot of time waiting around for their heat, warming up, warming down, and jamming out to their favorite pump up songs, coaches and referees spend hours pacing up and down the side of the pool, waving clipboards around and whistling like mad! Coaches and refs are usually on deck for multiple sessions at a clip, surrounded by sugary sports drinks and quick vending machine snacks. In this environment, it’s challenging to keep your body adequately fueled. To prevent the deleterious effects of hanger and fatigue, it’s critical to stay hydrated and eat wholesome foods throughout the day.

If you fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Applicable to swimming? Yes, but this mantra is also applicable to your lifestyle habits. Meal prepping sounds incredibly daunting- I’m sure you are picturing countless Tupperware containers and trays of bland chicken breast. Rest assured, you do not have to punish your taste buds in order to eat healthy and fuel your body with the right foods. I’m super excited to share with you a few nutritious (and delicious) pool-deck friendly snacks that can be prepared the night before a crazy weekend of back to back prelims and finals sessions!

Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Muffins

Ingredients

*Makes 12 muffins*

2 bananas

½ cup peanut butter

2 eggs

2 tbsp maple syrup

⅔ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups rolled oats

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

⅓ cup dark chocolate chips

These muffins make an awesome breakfast or afternoon pick me up. They are also great for sharing and easy to store in the freezer! I’d recommend making a batch and keeping them in an isolated cooler to prevent the chocolate from melting.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Then, combine the mashed bananas with the peanut butter and eggs until smooth. Mix in the maple syrup, milk and vanilla flavoring. You can use a fork to combine everything or throw all the ingredients into a blender or food processor. If using a blender, pour the batter into a large bowl and fold in the oats very slowly using a fork. I’d recommend folding in one cup of oats at a time to avoid making a huge mess! Next, stir in the baking powder, cinnamon, salt and chocolate chips. Pour the batter into a lined muffin baking tin and bake for 20 minutes. Cool for 15 minutes and enjoy!

Beet + Hummus Pita Wraps

Ingredients

Whole wheat pita

Hummus

Canned beets

Shredded carrots

Crushed walnuts

Cilantro (optional)

These wraps are super filling, very colorful and great for a quick bite during afternoon warm-up. Although there isn’t a strict ingredient list for this recipe, it is simple enough to throw together without having to measure out each and every ingredient.

To assemble, spread a layer of your favorite hummus onto the pita bread. Then, sprinkle a small handful of the crushed walnuts. Slice the canned beets in half and layer them on top of the walnuts, along with a handful of shredded carrots. Garnish with cilantro and voila! While this is a vegetarian meal option, you can adjust the recipe based on your dietary preference and even throw in some grilled chicken or fish. I recommend wrapping each pita in aluminum foil like a taco and transporting in a Tupperware container for ease.

Baked Sweet Potato with Nut Butter & Coconut Chips

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato

2 tbsp almond butter

Sprinkle of cinnamon

1 tbsp coconut chips

Drizzle of honey (optional)

I have the biggest sweet tooth and am always on the lookout for wholesome, healthy treats. This combo might sound strange, but it will definitely satisfy your sweet cravings without all of the added sugar.

Sweet potatoes are the rock stars of complex carbohydrates. Nutrient packed and bursting with flavor, they provide your body with fuel for sustained energy. Sweet potatoes are also easy to prepare: preheat your oven to 400F, poke a few holes in the potato with a fork (watch your fingers!), wrap in aluminum foil and bake for 40-45 minutes.

After you prepare your sweet potato, let it cool and then cut it in half. While I used almond butter, honey, cinnamon and coconut chips, the possibilities are endless when it comes to choosing your toppings! I would recommend seasoning the potato with cinnamon, placing it in a Tupperware container, packing a fork and knife and bringing an almond butter packet and plastic bag of coconut chips with you. Nut butter packets are great for meal prepping and assembly of on-the-go snacks. If you choose to invest in these packets, I suggest opting for a natural nut butter that does not contain salt or added sugar- the only ingredient should be nuts.

Check out my page for more recipe inspiration and be sure to share your student athl-eats with me @whatzoeeeats.

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.