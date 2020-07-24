Daily Swim Coach Workout #163

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

600 swim @ 8:30

2 x 200 (75 back,50 free, 75 BR) @ 3:00

4 x 75 kick [email protected]:30

2 x 100 DPS [email protected] 1:30

4 x 50 pull out then front skull @ 1:00

4 x 25 BR heavy on arms @ :30

4 x 50 3K 1P @ 1:00

4 x 25 leg driven @ :30

Main set 2x

2 x 200 br desc 1-2 @ 3:20

4 x 25 100 pace @ 40

2 x 50 AFAP @ 50

4 x 25 3rd quater pace @ 30

2 x 75 DPS strong @ 1:20

4 x 25 AFAP @ 30

2 x 100 desc 1-2 @ 140

Work Pull outs from dive

6 x 50 (37.5 fast rest DPS) @ 1:00