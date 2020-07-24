Daily Swim Coach Workout #163

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm up
600 swim @ 8:30
2 x 200 (75 back,50 free, 75 BR) @ 3:00
4 x 75 kick [email protected]:30
2 x 100 DPS [email protected] 1:30
4 x 50 pull out then front skull @ 1:00
4 x 25 BR heavy on arms @ :30
4 x 50 3K 1P @ 1:00
4 x 25 leg driven @ :30
Main set 2x
2 x 200 br desc 1-2 @ 3:20
4 x 25 100 pace @ 40
2 x 50 AFAP @ 50
4 x 25 3rd quater pace @ 30
2 x 75 DPS strong @ 1:20
4 x 25 AFAP @ 30
2 x 100 desc 1-2 @ 140
Work Pull outs from dive
6 x 50 (37.5 fast rest DPS) @ 1:00
Chris Cipolla
Head Coach Director of Competitive aquatics, Westfield Ymca
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply