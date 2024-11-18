The Hungry Swimmer: Spicy Edamame

Edamame is one of my favorite snacks when I am in a time crunch or am craving something savory. This dish is simple to prepare, without having to compromise on flavor. Packed with protein and fiber, these vibrant beans are tossed in a buttery spicy sauce that will be sure to be a new favorite in your kitchen! Let’s get into the recipe…
INGREDIENTS
- 1 bag frozen edamame
- 2 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup soy sauce (or coconut aminos to make it gluten free!)
- 1 tsp chili flakes (more or less depending on spice preference)
- 1 garlic clove
- ½ tsp sesame seeds
LET’S COOK
- Cook edamame as it says on the package
- Heat up a pan with 2 tbsp of butter
- Add garlic to the pan and cook until fragrant
- Add sesame seeds and chili flakes to the pan
- Turn heat to lowest setting
- Add cooked edamame to the pan
- Add soy sauce and stir so the edamame is evenly coated
- Plate and enjoy!!
