The Hungry Swimmer: Spicy Edamame

Edamame is one of my favorite snacks when I am in a time crunch or am craving something savory. This dish is simple to prepare, without having to compromise on flavor. Packed with protein and fiber, these vibrant beans are tossed in a buttery spicy sauce that will be sure to be a new favorite in your kitchen! Let’s get into the recipe…

INGREDIENTS

1 bag frozen edamame

1 bag frozen edamame 2 tbsp butter

¼ cup soy sauce (or coconut aminos to make it gluten free!)

1 tsp chili flakes (more or less depending on spice preference)

1 garlic clove

½ tsp sesame seeds

LET’S COOK

Cook edamame as it says on the package

Heat up a pan with 2 tbsp of butter

Add garlic to the pan and cook until fragrant

Add sesame seeds and chili flakes to the pan

Turn heat to lowest setting

Add cooked edamame to the pan

Add soy sauce and stir so the edamame is evenly coated

Plate and enjoy!!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!