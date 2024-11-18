Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Hungry Swimmer: Spicy Edamame

by Ari Meyer 0

November 18th, 2024 Hungry Swimmer

Edamame is one of my favorite snacks when I am in a time crunch or am craving something savory. This dish is simple to prepare, without having to compromise on flavor. Packed with protein and fiber, these vibrant beans are tossed in a buttery spicy sauce that will be sure to be a new favorite in your kitchen! Let’s get into the recipe…

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 bag frozen edamame
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ¼ cup soy sauce (or coconut aminos to make it gluten free!)
  • 1 tsp chili flakes (more or less depending on spice preference)
  • 1 garlic clove
  • ½ tsp sesame seeds

LET’S COOK 

  • Cook edamame as it says on the package
  • Heat up a pan with 2 tbsp of butter
  • Add garlic to the pan and cook until fragrant
  • Add sesame seeds and chili flakes to the pan
  • Turn heat to lowest setting
  • Add cooked edamame to the pan
  • Add soy sauce and stir so the edamame is evenly coated
  • Plate and enjoy!!

Give this recipe a try and be sure to tag @ariseats on Instagram with your creations!

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!