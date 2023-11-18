Texas A&M’s Alex Sanchez hits 1:51.1 200 BR on Final day of Art Adamson Invite

2023 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

The final day of the 2023 Art Adamson Invite is now in the books. Day 3 finals featured the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, and 400 free relay.

In an excellent showing, San Diego State’s Alex Roberts picked up the win in the women’s 200 back, roaring to a 1:53.45. She won the event by over a second, swimming a very consistent race. Roberts split 27.05 on the first 50, then clocked splits of 28.81, 28.65, and 28.94 respectively the rest of the way.

After Utah’s Brandon Miller put up a very impressive 1:58.52 LCM 200 back in prelims, it was Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson who won the yards version of the event in finals. Nelson posted a 1:41.82, beating Miller (1:42.74) by nearly a full second.

The women’s 100 free saw A&M’s Chloe Stepanek take control, throwing down a 48.03. While Stepanek has a personal best of 47.67 in the event, her time last night marks a season best. She was out in 23.14 last night, then came home in 24.95. LSU’s Megan Barnes came in 2nd with a 48.56.

The Aggies also claimed victory in the men’s 100 free, where Connor Foote posted a 42.70. Once again, LSU was in 2nd there, seeing Jere Hribar clock a 42.97.

A&M’s Trey Dickey put on a show in the men’s 1650, winning the event in 14:51.46. Not only does the performance mark a new personal best for Dickey, as well as a time that may well end up being fast enough to earn him an NCAA invite at the end of the season, he actually broke two, yes two, Texas A&M school records with the swim. Dickey’s mile time of 14:51.46 marks a new school record and his 1000 split of 8:58.43 also was a new school record for the Aggies.

Aggie Hayden Miller took the women’s 1650 in 16:08.79, leading a strong trio for her team. It was a solid mid-season performance for Miller, who has been as fast as 15:59.21 in her career. Coming in behind her was teammate Abby Grottle, who swam a 16:10.55, while Rachel Love swam a 16:18.82 for 3rd.

Washington State’s Emily Lundgren earned the win in the women’s 200 breast by a convincing margin. Lundgren posted a 2:09.37, winning the race by a little over 3 seconds. Lundgren was out pretty fast, splitting 1:02.10 on the first 100, then came home in 1:07.27.

The men’s 200 breast went to Texas A&M’s Alex Sanchez, who threw down a very quick 1:51.13. It was a phenomenal performance for Sanchez, who has been as fast as 1:51.09 in his career. The Aggies also had Logan Brown come in 2nd, swimming a 1:53.15.

In a very tight race, Texas A&M’s Olivia Theall won the women’s 200 fly in 1:55.15. LSU’s Sofia Sartori was 2nd in 1:55.24, while A&M’s Katie Walker was 3rd in 1:55.47, and Washington State’s Dori Hathazi was 3rd in 1:55.74.

The Aggies also won the men’s 200 fly, where Clayton Conklin swam a 1:43.30.

The women’s 400 free went to LSU in a close race. Michaela De Villiers (48.76), Reagan Osborne (49.14), Chloe Cheng (49.50), and Megan Barnes (48.26) combined to swim a 3:15.66. Chloe Stepanek was flying on Texas A&M’s anchor, splitting a 47.37. Though it was an fantastic swim from Stepanek, it wasn’t quite enough, and the Aggies finished 2nd in 3:15.92.

UCLA was right there as well, taking 3rd in 3:16.01. They were largely fueled by a 48.47 anchor from Maya Wilson and a 48.87 2nd leg from Gizem Guvenc.

Meanwhile, LSU ran away with the men’s 400 free relay. Andrew Garon (44.07), Jere Hribar (42.03), Griffin Curtis (43.20), and Pawel Uryniuk (43.65) teamed up to post a 2:52.95.

FINAL TEAM SCORES

MEN

Texas A&M – 1469 LSU – 991.5 Utah – 755.5 Air Force – 450 Rockhurst – 13

WOMEN