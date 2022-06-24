Tang Qianting Puts Up 30.10 50 Breast To Break Asian Record

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMI-FINALS

World Record: 29.30, Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 2021 European Championships

(ITA) – 2021 European Championships Championship Record: 29.40, Lilly King (USA) – 2017

(USA) – 2017 2019 World Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 29.81

Top 8 Qualifiers:

In the semifinals of the women’s 50 breaststroke at the 2022 World Championships, China’s Tang Qianting broke her own Asian record in a time of 30.10 to take the fourth seed headed into the finals. Her previous record was actually set in the semifinals of the 100 breast earlier this meet, where she recorded a split of 30.25 on the first 50 of her race en route to swimming a final time of 1:05.97.

Tang now has the three fastest Asian performances in the history of the women’s 50 breast with her time today, her first 50 time in the 100 breast semis, and her time of 30.26 from the prelims of the 50 breast.

Top 5 Asian Performers, Women’s 50 Breast:

Tang Qianting (CHN) – 30.10 (2022) Reona Aoki (JPN) – 30.27 (2022) Huijia Chen (CHN) – 30.46 (2009) Satoma Suzuki (JPN) (2018)/Xuejuan Luo (CHN) – 30.64 (2009) Ran Suo (CHN) – 30.74 (2015)

Earlier in the meet, Tang finished seventh in the 100 breast finals in a time of 1:06.41, a bit slower than her semis time. Her best time in the 100 breast is a 1:05.82, which is just 0.19 seconds off Yu Jingyao‘s Chinese record mark of 1:05.63 and 0.63 seconds off Reona Aoki‘s Asian record time of 1:05.19