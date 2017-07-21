Take a Sneak Peek Look at the Pool Venue for the 2017 WUGs

A couple of sneak peek photos have been released as the World University Games draw nearer. In the tweet below, take a look at the competition pool to be used to the 2017 WUGs, which are to be hosted in Taipei. You can also head over to the Games website to get a 720 degree tour of the venue, which has 5,252 seats for spectators. There’s also an interactive view for the water polo venue.

The WUGs, or Summer Universiade, usually features around 10,000 athletes and over 150 countries competing in various sports. These are student-athletes competing, and there are many standouts from the U.S. who will be racing in Taipei. The last Universiade was held in Gwangju, South Korea’s sixth-largest city, in 2015. This year’s Universiade will mark the 29th edition of the Games, with 2019’s Games being the 30th, held in Napoli, Italy.

Ella Eastin and Katie McLaughlin are two of the biggest names on the American women’s roster for Taipei. Eastin looked to have qualified for Worlds in the 400 IM, but was DQ’d post-race for an illegal turn. McLaughlin, meanwhile, was a member of the 2015 U.S. Worlds team, where she reached the 200 fly final and ended up 6th. For the men, 2016 Olympian Ryan Held leads the team after helping Team USA win gold in the 400 free relay in Rio.