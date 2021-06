SwimSwam’s Master Timeline for U.S., Australia, Canada & France Olympic Trials

Things are about to get crazy around here.

For SwimSwam writers and commenters alike, the next two weeks promise to be as exciting – and wild – as can be. Four top swimming nations – the United States, Australia, Canada, and France – will select their Olympic swimming rosters in meets over the next 13 days.

The SwimSwam frontpage is going to be moving like a Twitter timeline – and keeping up with all the major records, Olympic selections, and breakout swims can feel as challenging as keeping up with Katie Ledecky in the second half of an 800. So we’re breaking things down chronologically with our Master Timeline, tracking every session of all four major meets across multiple time zones.

If you’re in Australia and want to follow Aussie Trials, plus stay on top of updates from the top U.S. competitors to your favorite Australian swimmers, this is how to follow both meets. If you’re in Canada and want to follow every session of Canadian and U.S. Trials without worrying about France or Australia, this guide will help you track each session. If you want to follow French Championships (but also want to check in with Australia whenever Kyle Chalmers is swimming), this is your gameplan. If you’re a certified swimming addict who wants every moment of every meet downloaded directly into your brain, then this might be your daily itinerary for the next 13 days.

We’ve pulled out each session of each meet, listing out which events fall into the session and when the session starts in each of four time zones – the host time zones of each of the four meets.

You can find information and links to all four meets below:

AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

CHAMPIONNATS DE FRANCE ELITE

When: Tuesday, June 15 – Sunday, June 20, 2021

Tuesday, June 15 – Sunday, June 20, 2021 Where: L’Odyssee – Chartes, France

L’Odyssee – Chartes, France Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM

LCM (50m)

Live results

CANADIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS WAVE II

Master Timeline

We’ve got the timeline in two different forms. Our embedded document has some color to help you more easily catch the meet you want to follow. The text-only version at the bottom might be more manageable for mobile readers.

Reading the timeline is simple: pick your time zone and scroll straight down. Every time listed in that column is the start time (in that specific time zone) for the meet and session listed on the left.

We picked four major cities as representatives of the four meets. Note that the Australian Championships happen in South Australia, which is actually a half-hour behind Sydney time.

MC=multiclass, for Australia’s Paralympic selection events

All events are prelims/finals format, except where prelims/semifinals/finals formats are specially noted

 

Plain text version: