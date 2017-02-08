SwimSwam Pulse: 68% Favor Murphy As Most Likely To Repeat NCAA Double

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to decide which NCAA swimmer was most likely to repeat their 2016 event title double:

RESULTS

Question: Which swimmer is most likely to repeat their 2016 NCAA double?

Cal senior Ryan Murphy was the runaway favorite in our latest poll, earning more than 1000 of the 1500-some votes cast. That’s not terribly surprising. Murphy has a deadly combination of factors that makes him one of the heaviest event favorites of either men’s or women’s NCAAs. He’s coming off an outstanding summer in which he broke a world record and won Olympic gold. He had massive winning margins last year (1.83 seconds in the 100 back and 2.77 seconds in the 200). He’s also facing much less competition in his events than several others on this list, especially with 2016 NCAA 200 back runner-up and fellow Olympian Jacob Pebley graduated and stud backstroker Michael Taylor still finishing his senior year of high school.

Florida’s Caeleb Dressel was the second-highest vote-getter at just under 20%. Dressel, too, is coming off an Olympic appearance and relay gold, plus had pretty sizable margins of victory in 2016 (0.64 in the 50 and .52 seconds in the 100). Dressel also benefits from runner-up Simonas Bilis graduating and third-place Kristian Gkolomeev, a former NCAA champ in both the 50 and 100, not swimming college this year. However, Dressel still has to contend with Ryan Held, the NC State star who was Dressel’s relay teammate on the gold medal-winning 4×100 free relay at the Olympics this past summer. And though he hasn’t looked great yet this year, USC’s Santo Condorelli could also be a factor given his long course improvements lately.

None of the Texas trio pulled many votes at all. Joseph Schooling led his teammates with just 138 total votes, Will Licon had only 27 and Townley Haas pulled a scant 24.

Don’t take that as an expression of doubt on the Longhorns, though. It’s more a factor of all three facing bigger threats than the others in the poll. Schooling was an Olympic champ in Rio, but might not turn out to be the best butterflyer on his own college team. Jack Conger has been chomping at the bit for an NCAA title, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Conger at least split fly titles with Schooling. Licon will face off with Muprhy in the 200 IM, plus Cal sophomore Andrew Seliskar, who seems to really be gaining steam late in the year. And Haas has the enigmatic threat of another teammate: Olympian Clark Smith, who has been dynamite when he’s on, but has misfired about as often as he’s exploded in his college career. Haas also has to fend off finishers #2-#7 from last year’s NCAA 500 free final, including Florida’s Mitch D’Arrigo, who was just nine tenths out of the win.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick the hardest event:

Which is the hardest event? 1650 free

200 fly

400 IM

200 back

200 free

200 breast

50 free View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Founded in 2004, A3 Performance has a history of developing quality, innovative products at a great price. A3 Performance is the fastest growing brand of competitive swimwear in the United States, driven to innovate the sport of swimming and motivated to help swimmers reach their goals. We are The Performance Swimwear Company.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner