Nathan Adrian Plans to Return to Competition at PSS – Indianapolis

5-time Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian will make his return to competition at the Pro Swim Series meet in Indianapolis next month. This will be his first official racing since the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio where he took bronze medals in both the 50 and 100 frees, as well as gold in the 400 free and 400 medley relays.

Though qualified, Adrian didn’t swim at the 2016 USA College Challenge or the 2016 Short Course World Championships – National Team meets where many Olympians made their big returns to competition.

Thanks @swimswamnews for the shout out. Looking forward to racing again next month in Indianapolis. https://t.co/HPew9NK2AM — Nathan Adrian (@Nathangadrian) February 9, 2017

Adrian also sat out last month’s Pro Swim Series opener in Austin, where many of the remaining non-retired Olympians got back in action. That puts Adrian in an early deficit in the Pro Swim Series standings, after finishing 2nd (behind Conor Dwyer) last year.

The current leader of the series on the men’s side is Japan’s Daiya Seto, who has 20 points. Josh Prenot is the current top American in 3rd place with 11 points.

The Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis will run from March 2nd-4th, and is the 2nd of 5 meets in the series.

After the 2012 Olympics, Adrian swam one race at Winter Nationals in November of 2012 and the Austin Grand Prix in January of 2013; after the 2008 Olympics, Adrian was in the middle of his Cal career and so returned to competition rather quickly. That includes swimming at the 2008 World Short Course Championships, where he won gold in the 100 free.