WATCH: Man Swims Next to Erupting Volcano

Hawaii is one of the most beautiful places in world. With it’s beautiful beaches, lush jungles, dramatic mountains and cliffs, and its warm, easy-going culture, visitors tend to embrace the island life within hours of arrival.

Hawaii’s volcanoes are without a doubt one of the archipelago’s most awe-inspiring natural wonders. Though stunning and the creators of the islands themselves, they’re still volcanoes! Recently a volcano on the Big Island awed spectators with a showing of lava and fumes as it dumped the molten rock into the ocean. While most onlookers contented themselves to watch from the shore as the island pushed its way further into the Pacific, one daring (or crazy) individual was not content with the view from the beach and decided to get a close-up aquatic view of the volcanic action.

In the video below the bold swimmer ventures ever closer to the lava and debris as plumes of steam and gas radiate from the volcano. As the lava touches the saltwater it produces hydrochloric acid that billows over the surface. If inhaled hydrochloric acid can do irreversible damage to the lungs and other organs, as well as be harmful to exposed skin. Fortunately, the swimmer evaded harm.

While this video is definitely interesting, the footage the swimmer is taking while paddling ever closer to the volcanic activity must be incredible.

If your swim team is planning a training trip to Hawaii, it is probably best for your team, your team’s insurance, and your health that you refrain from swimming towards erupting volcanoes, should you happen upon one.