SwimSwam Pulse: 63% Predict Quadruple Gold For Sjostrom

Almost two-thirds of voters predicted that Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom would win four gold medals at the 2017 World Championships.

That would be a pretty impressive feat, putting Sjostrom in elite company for most gold medals won in a single world championships. Missy Franklin holds the record at 6 golds from 2013, but half of those medals came in relays. Prior to Franklin, the record was 5 golds in a single meet, held by Tracy Caulkins from 1978 and Libby Trickett from 2007. Both won 3 individual races and 2 relays in their respective years.

Katie Ledecky tied that duo for 2nd-place all-time in 2015, earning 5 golds, 4 of which were individual with only one relay medal.

If Sjostrom does it, she’ll likely do it all by herself, with Sweden not likely in the hunt for any relay golds (though the 4×100 medley could be sneaky-good if all four legs are on). She currently leads the world rankings in the 50 free (23.83), 100 free (52.08), 50 fly (24.76) and 100 fly (55.76). She’s been within a tenth of a second of world records in both freestyles and already holds world records in both butterfly races.

Interestingly, this poll ran during U.S. Nationals, which could have swayed opinions either way. No American put up any times to shake Sjostrom’s top-ranked status, but Simone Manuel did make quite a name for herself last year with a huge time drop at the Olympics, and she sits only four tenths behind Sjostrom in the 50 free.

