SwimSwam Pulse: 63% Predict Quadruple Gold For Sjostrom

RESULTS

Question: Will Sarah Sjostrom win four events at Worlds?

  • Yes – 63.9%
  • No – 36.1%

Almost two-thirds of voters predicted that Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom would win four gold medals at the 2017 World Championships.

That would be a pretty impressive feat, putting Sjostrom in elite company for most gold medals won in a single world championships. Missy Franklin holds the record at 6 golds from 2013, but half of those medals came in relays. Prior to Franklin, the record was 5 golds in a single meet, held by Tracy Caulkins from 1978 and Libby Trickett from 2007. Both won 3 individual races and 2 relays in their respective years.

Katie Ledecky tied that duo for 2nd-place all-time in 2015, earning 5 golds, 4 of which were individual with only one relay medal.

If Sjostrom does it, she’ll likely do it all by herself, with Sweden not likely in the hunt for any relay golds (though the 4×100 medley could be sneaky-good if all four legs are on). She currently leads the world rankings in the 50 free (23.83), 100 free (52.08), 50 fly (24.76) and 100 fly (55.76). She’s been within a tenth of a second of world records in both freestyles and already holds world records in both butterfly races.

Interestingly, this poll ran during U.S. Nationals, which could have swayed opinions either way. No American put up any times to shake Sjostrom’s top-ranked status, but Simone Manuel did make quite a name for herself last year with a huge time drop at the Olympics, and she sits only four tenths behind Sjostrom in the 50 free.

 

Riez

What a worlds would be having three ladies scoring 4 individual golds each. Just can’t wait for it.

31 minutes 12 seconds ago
Pvdh

Hosszu isn’t going to

24 minutes 49 seconds ago
northernsue

I appreciate how this article separates out individual and relay medals, although I’m not sure why the main swimmer raised in comparison to Sjostrom isn’t Ledecky instead of Franklin, considering that Ledecky won four individual golds at a world championship meet and Franklin/Caulkins/Trickett “only” won 3. I wish all swimming discussions separated individual and relay golds. It feels like a more honest comparison between swimmers of different countries, since some swimmers are very unlikely to add relay medals. Even this article seems to blur total medals won and individual medals.

24 minutes 38 seconds ago
Braden Keith

northernsue – your point is a fair one, but it’s hard to balance that with the question of how many individual medals could an American or Missy Franklin win if not for relays. Phelps probably could’ve gone after at least 6 individually if he didn’t have to contend with relay swims – he was once one of the best backstrokers in the world afterall.

1 minute 50 seconds ago
