SwimSwam Pulse: 63.1% Think Hubert Kos Is Most Likely Man To Sweep Backstrokes At NCAAs

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if there’s one swimmer who sweeps the backstroke events at the Men’s NCAA Championships, who will it be?

Question: Who is most likely to sweep the backstroke events at NCAAs in 2025?

RESULTS

After Ryan Murphy‘s otherworldly run that saw him win eight consecutive backstroke national titles, claiming the 100 and 200 in all four of his NCAA Championship appearances for Cal from 2014 to 2017, only one other swimmer has swept the backstroke events at Men’s NCAAs.

Shaine Casas did the double in 2021, and although it looked like Destin Lasco or Hubert Kos might get the job done last year, Brendan Burns pulled off a repeat victory in the 100 back, spoiling either swimmer’s hopes.

Lasco won his third straight crown in the 200 back, while Kos fell shy of winning an individual title, though he is coming off claiming Olympic gold in the event.

With Lasco and Kos slated to lock horns once again this season, the backstroke events promise to be must-see at NCAAs once again. The intensity was only ramped up with the announcement that Ksawery Masiuk, a two-time World Championship bronze medalist in the 50 back, will be joining Kos at the University of Texas in January, just in time for the run-up to NCAAs.

Adding Masiuk to the mix brought us to the question: who is more likely to sweep the backstroke events at NCAAs? Lasco? Kos? Masiuk? Someone else?

We brought it to the SwimSwam poll, where it was Kos emerging as the overwhelming favorite with 63.1% of the votes.

The Hungarian does own the fastest 100 back best time in the NCAA coming into the season after ripping a 43.75 at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships, and with another year under Bob Bowman at his new home in Texas, the momentum from his Olympic victory, and more time to dial in his training in the yards pool, it stands to reason Kos will be even faster this year.

In the 200 back, he’s a close second to Lasco in terms of best times, though it’s noteworthy that Kos didn’t swim either of his personal best times last year at NCAAs—they were both from Pac-12s.

Backstroke Contenders Best Times

Lasco earned just over a quarter of the votes, perhaps a surprisingly low mark given his dominance in the 200 back throughout his career. After going 1:35.99 as a freshman and finishing 2nd to Casas, he’s run the table at NCAAs and last season, finally grabbed hold of Murphy’s American, U.S. Open and NCAA Record in 1:35.37.

Florida’s Jonny Marshall was a standout last season as a freshman in what was his first time swimming yards. He was as fast as 44.12/1:36.68 in the backstrokes, and is riding some momentum after making the semi-finals of the 100 back at the Olympics for Great Britain.

Marshall was the clear #3 in the poll, with Owen McDonald and Masiuk trailing.

McDonald was Kos’ teammate last year at ASU, and has moved on to Indiana. Can he carry on the Burns tradition in Bloomington of pulling off upset wins at NCAAs? He was 3rd last year in the 200 back behind Lasco and Kos, and was 6th in the 100 back.

Like Marshall, McDonald would need continued improvement to get into the level of Kos and Lasco, which is 43/1:35 territory.

Readers aren’t convinced Masiuk will be able to slide into college competition and win NCAA titles within a few months. He owns an elite best time of 52.58 in the 100 back in long course, and has been a respectable 1:56.48 in the 200.

Perhaps the fact his best times in short course meters (50.84/1:52.86) aren’t quite on par with his LCM times plays a part in him receiving so few votes, though he hasn’t raced SCM in nearly two years.

Kos showed good early-season form on Thursday, posting 45.48/1:40.61 backstroke times at the Texas Orange/White Intrasquad meet.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Are the best teams in the NCAA becoming too dominant?

Do you wish there was more parity in college swimming? No – dynasties are good for the sport

Yes – it's not as exciting when one or two teams are dominant

Indifferent – I just want to see fast swimming View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.