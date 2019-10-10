SwimSwam Pulse: 62% Pick Cal As Men’s #1 Team Preseason

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the top team in preseason Power Rankings:

RESULTS

Question: Who should be #1 in our men’s Power Rankings?



Cal – 62.5%

Texas – 31.9%

Someone else -5.6%

Defending champs Cal nearly doubled up the votes of Texas, which won four straight before last season. Cal returns the most points, but Texas brings in a stronger class of freshmen and three key transfers.

Only about 5.6% of votes went to the rest of the NCAA field. That squares with our early analysis of the men’s NCAA – the top two teams are clear-cut favorites, and everybody else is jockeying for third. These polls usually reflect a lot more team loyalty than logic, so for only 5.6% of voters to pick another team speaks pretty strongly for how dominant the top two programs are compared to the field.

