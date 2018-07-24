SwimSwam Pulse: 56% Predict Haas, 18% Predict Dressel To Win 200 Free

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the top American man in the 200 free by the end of this summer:

RESULTS

Question: Who will be the top American M200 freestyler by the end of the summer?



More than half of voters predicted Townley Haas to remain the fastest American in the 200 meter free this season, though a whopping 18% voted in favor of Caeleb Dressel.

Haas was the silver medalist at last summer’s World Championships, and was also the fastest American last season by 1.3 seconds. He’s the heavy favorite to repeat after setting the American record in short course this NCAA season and becoming the second man ever to break 1:30 in the event.

Dressel is riding a wave of invulnerability, and nearly a fifth of voters rolled with that, voting for Dressel to lead the nation in the 200 free after he was just 7th nationwide last season. Dressel has shown his versatility in short course with huge 200 IM and 100 breast swims, though he didn’t get a chance to really go after a short course 200 free as many speculated he could have swum a 1:29.

Interestingly, Dressel got 3% more of the vote than the man who actually did crack 1:30 – Blake Pieroni. The former American record-holder was the second American last season in long course and coming off a huge college season in which he beat Haas to the 1:29s by a couple days, though Haas ultimately went faster and won the individual event.

The versatile Jack Conger is the current national leader at 1:46.96, but only got 5% of the votes. There’s a chance Conger doesn’t even swim the event at Nationals, hoping to earn a Pan Pacs or Worlds relay swim by virtue of his fast in-season swim. If he does swim it, he’s got to get by Haas and Pieroni, but currently leads all Americans by three tenths of a second.

About 4% opted for the “other” category, no doubt all of them thinking of comment section meme Dean Farris. (And maybe a handful of them considering last summer’s third American Zane Grothe or veteran Conor Dwyer).

