SwimSwam Pulse: 50.8% Pick Regan Smith To Win 200 Fly World Title Over McIntosh

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if Regan Smith‘s in-season 2:03 made her the favorite in the 200 fly at the 2023 World Championships:

Question: Who is your early pick in the women’s 200 fly at the World Championships

RESULTS

After rolling to the world title last summer, and then becoming just the second swimmer to crack the 2:05 barrier since the 2016 Olympics in March, Summer McIntosh was the clear-cut favorite for gold in the women’s 200 fly at the 2023 World Championships.

McIntosh won the 2022 title by nearly nine-tenths of a second in 2:05.20, and at 16, has only been improving since then, getting down to 2:04.70 at the Canadian Trials earlier this year while also breaking world records in the 400 free and 400 IM in stunning fashion.

With McIntosh seemingly distancing herself from the world in the event, with reigning Olympic champion Zhang Yufei‘s form a bit of a question mark, Regan Smith shook up the 200 fly landscape earlier this month at the Sun Devil Open.

Smith, who has been on fire all season since making the move to Arizona State University to train under Bob Bowman, unleashed a time of 2:03.87 two weeks ago in Tempe to break the super-suited American Record in what was the fourth-fastest swim of all-time.

All of a sudden, Smith seemed like the odds-on favorite for gold in the event at the World Championships. Or did she?

The 21-year-old has been inconsistent in performing at her best under pressure, and McIntosh’s improvement curve has been rapid and it’s easy to see her dropping time in Fukuoka. There’s also Zhang to consider, who went 2:03.86 in Tokyo but hasn’t approached that time since.

Smith’s swim was also nearly a second and a half faster than she’d ever been—she was previously 2:05.30 at the Tokyo Games—and McIntosh has five swims 2:05.8 or faster over the last 15 months. Did Smith catch lightning in a bottle? Will she be able to recreate that?

More than half of SwimSwam readers are picking Smith to win the event at Worlds, as she earned 50.8 percent of the vote, while McIntosh followed with 41.1 percent (Smith also still has to qualify for the U.S. team).

Zhang followed with 6.4 percent, while another swimmer entered the conversation this week, as Elizabeth Dekkers put up a big best time of 2:05.26 at the Australian Trials in Melbourne.

We also can’t overlook Hali Flickinger, who also trains under Bowman and has stood on the 200 fly podium at the last two World Championships in addition to the Tokyo Olympics.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Who will win the most female relays in Fukuoka:

Which nation will win the most women's relays at the 2023 World Championships? USA

Australia

Three win 1 apiece View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.