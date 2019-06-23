SwimSwam Pulse: 48% Pick Cali Condors as Best Roster in ISL Group A

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which team of the first four officially announced by International Swimming League has the strongest roster.

RESULTS

Question: Which team in the ISL’s group A has the strongest roster?



Cali Condors – 48%

DC Trident – 23%

Energy Standard – 23%

Aqua Centurions – 5%

Forty-eight percent of voters picked the Cali Condors to win; more than double the votes of the next-closest teams, the DC Trident and Energy Standard.

The team, put together by GM Jason Lezak, includes Lilly King, Townley Haas, Olivia Smoliga, Ariarne Titmus, and Mitch Larkin, well as a plethora of other Olympians and recent NCAA stars. 14 of the team’s 25 current members are American. You can view the full roster here.

Voters valued the DC Trident and Energy Standard rosters equally. The Trident are headlined by Katie Ledecky and Natalie Coughlin, while Energy Standard includes Ben Proud, Florent Manaudou, and Emily Seebohm.

