SwimSwam Pulse: 47% Support Postponing 2020 Olympics

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers what should be done with the 2020 Olympics:

RESULTS

Question: What should be done with the 2020 Olympics amidst the coronavirus pandemic?

Postpone – the Games should be postponed immediately so athletes can adjust their preparation – 47.2%

Wait & See – there’s plenty of time to make decisions closer to the Olympics – 34.2%

Nothing – let the Olympics proceed on schedule – 12.0%

Cancel – the Olympics should be canceled until the coronavirus spread is under control – 6.6%

Our poll ran both before and after the IOC‘s decision to postpone the 2020 Olympics, and nearly half of voters supported postponement over cancellation or a longer wait for a decision.

47.2% supported the postponement, with well over half of those votes coming in before news started to leak this week that the IOC was planning to postpone. The postponement effort will be a complex one, but voters generally favored an early decision that allowed athletes to adjust their plans.

On the other hand, “wait and see” was the #2 choice in this poll, getting 34.2% of the votes. Especially in the early goings of the poll, many were overly optimistic about the coronavirus pandemic, hoping or predicting that it would be settled quickly, well before the Olympics’ original July start date. But the major issue has been the weeks between now and then – nations would have had to pivot on their Olympic selection criteria, and athletes were struggling to balance the need to quarantine for public health with their desire to train for an Olympic dream many years in the making.

Just 12% voted to allow the Olympics to proceed on schedule, and 6% said the Olympics as a whole should be canceled.

