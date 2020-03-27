Guildford City Offers Livestreamed At-Home Swim Training

In the spirit of keeping swimmers healthy and fit at home with most pools around the world closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, SwimSwam launched our ‘At Home Swim Training’ feature on our website.

We’ve been collecting at-home dryland workouts conducted by coaches and athletes around the world, with this latest edition coming from Guildford City Swimming Club.

Established in 1889, Guildford City, in association with the University of Surrey, is a Swim England National Performance Centre boasting more than 900 members. The club, which is home to the likes of European Junior Championships medalist Tatiana Belonogoff, is led from both Guildford Spectrum Leisure Centre and Surrey Sports Park but operates over a total of 7 locations.

Guildford City launched a new YouTube channel specifically to provide at-home training for youth and age group swimmers both at the club and swimmers everywhere. The moves and exercises performed by strength & conditioning coach Jordan Niblock are easy-to-follow, swimming-specific and also utilize ‘equipment’ everyone has around their house, such as a simple chair for step-ups.

“During this period we are challenging all swimmers to work hard to improve all aspects of their athleticism. This includes flexibility, mobility, strength, control, balance to name a few. Improving these areas will allow us to swim faster for longer with better skills when life gets back to normal,” says Guildford City of its YouTube channel’s purpose, with the idea coming from GCSC High-Performance Head Coach Lee Spindlow.

You can watch the training sessions after they’ve concluded on the YouTube channel here, or opt to follow them live at 7am or 8am local on Facebook live here.

Guildford City thanks all of its swimmers, as well as those at other clubs who are taking part in this at-home effort.