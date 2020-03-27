Dolfin Swim of the Week / This Day In History: Austin Staab’s 44.1 Fly

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

COVID-19 and the worldwide pandemic is slowing the sport of swimming to halt – so we’re temporarily repurposing our “swim of the week” to highlight a great swim from history.

Today is March 27 – that’s a very fast day in history, considering it was the Friday of 2009 Men’s NCAAs. The height of the super-suit era smashed up the record books, including some swims that still rank among the best in history. Stanford’s Austin Staab owns one of them.

As of 2003, no one had ever been under 45 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. Ian Crocker did so in 2004, and by 2007, the NCAA record stood at 44.57 from Albert Subirats.

In 2009, the Stanford sophomore Staab blew out both times, going 44.18 for American, NCAA, and U.S. Open records. In fact, his time still ranks as the #3 all-time NCAA performer behind Caeleb Dressel (42.80) and Joseph Schooling (43.75).

