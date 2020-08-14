Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Zach Harting on Gaining Weight in Off-season, Viking Beard

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Zach Harting, NCAA All-American out of Louisville and quietly one of the biggest personalities on the national team. Harting talked about mastering 1-handed push-ups during quarantine, growing his Viking beard out (he recently had his first practice with beads in it), and how he tried to gain weight during the 2019 off-season.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

