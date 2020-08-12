SwimSwam Podcast: Brooks Curry on Growing into SEC Champion, NCAA Contender

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Brooks Curry, the unofficial breakout swimmer of the year in the NCAA. Brooks took us through his first season at LSU and his first SEC Championships, where he registered a 1:32.4 200 free for 2nd place and a 41.8 to take the SEC title in the 100 free as a freshman.

Curry recently swam at the Dynamo intrasquad. Dynamo is Curry’s home club team and where he’s been training during quarantine. He put up impressive swims there: 19.7 in the 50 free and 43.7 in the 100 free.

