SwimSwam Breakdown: Lindauer to ND, Kreitler to Pitt, and WC Storylines

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the new coach of Notre Dame (Chris Lindauer) and Pitt (Chase Kreitler) as well as 5 storylines to follow at the 2022 US World Champ Trials. See full list of topics below:

SINK or SWIM

  • 12:15 Will Shaine Casas bounce back to make the World Champs Team?
  • 15:06 Quick turnaround will benefit NCAA Swimmers?
  • 18:47 Will the US Men medal in the 4×200 Free Relay?
  • 23:34 Can Carson Foster make his first International Team?
  • 25:55 Will the Women’s 4×100 Free relay take gold?

Ghost
45 minutes ago

Peanut Gallery
ND-upside is much higher probably but will the strict academic entry requirements makes things a bit tougher for Lindauer? People have said for 30+ years, ND should be a top 10 school on a regular basis!
Pitt-Braden just needs to admit Pittsburgh is the best city in the state. I agree Chase needs to wine and dine the local coaches to get some of the PA studs. Also imo the quickest way to start a program is to recruit stud internationals.

Shane-yes
NCAA-usa advantage is that the depth of swimmers with some from college, HS and pro. So some college will step up and some won’t but the depth will make for a good… Read more »

Troyy
45 minutes ago

I think someone will step up to replace Chalmers’ 1:45 in the 4×200 so losing him won’t be as big a big blow as in the 4×100.

MCH
1 hour ago

Sink or swim from above recap:
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
No

Sub13
Reply to  MCH
1 hour ago

The last one is most interesting to me. If Australia can still win gold while missing literally their entire team who set a WR less than a year ago that would be pretty impressive.

Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
46 minutes ago

They won’t though because Harris will absolutely be on it.

Troyy
Reply to  MCH
55 minutes ago

Same 👍

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

