SwimSwam 2018-2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Preseason Picks

Well, it’s that time of year again.

Followers of sports like baseball or football will be familiar with writers from major sports publications making their preseason predictions about Most Valuable Players, World Series or Super Bowl champions, and the like. We know swimming fans enjoy making their predictions about upcoming events, or even whole seasons, just as much as any other fans out there, so we decided to share own predictions about the upcoming NCAA season with our readers.

We’re not quite still in the college swimming preseason as some teams have started competition, but even some of the major Division I squads haven’t yet had their first official meet, so we figured it’s still early enough to call these “preseason” picks.

We polled our staff, did our research, and came up with our six-months-out best guesses as to who would be standing atop the awards podium for each event at the 2019 NCAA Division I championships, and without any further ado, below are our choices by writer:

Relays

Texas should improve its 800 free by adding freshman Drew Kibler , while Indiana probably holds pat with Zach Apple replacing Blake Pieroni , and there’s no obvious replacement for Ryan Held for NC State (although we wouldn’t be shocked if they randomly produce yet another guy who goes 1:31/1:32).

We’re expecting Cal to do step it up in both of the 200-distance relays, although Indiana got just over half the votes in the 200 medley relay.

Repeats

While not unanimous, Townley Haas was our consensus pick to win his 3rd title in the 500 free. Seven of our eight writers also picked him to become the first man to four-peat in the 200 free, although Dean Farris pulled in a vote as well.

The Rest