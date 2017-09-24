Swimming’s TopTenTweets of the Week: Don’t Sleep on Cullen Jones

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on. With the start of the NCAA season, there were some top-notch collegiate tweets out there; scroll down to see what made the cut!

Follow the Swimming Twitter list if you want a 24/7 feed of unfiltered swimming content.

#10

We’ll never not be #inspired by Eric the Eel.

#9

This world needs more swim team hype videos.

#8

Just found this V lit vine I made in 2015. @Stanford_W_Swim gives it a thumbs up 👍🏾 #ripvine pic.twitter.com/xfaELKFN8Q — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) September 19, 2017

Greg Meehan is quickly becoming one of the GOAT coaches, this Vine included. #RIPvine, indeed.

#7

Marsh is putting his new environment to work; his swimmers are surely “thrilled.”

#6

Doesn't get bigger than vs. UNC, so figured we would show @PackVball some support.#1pack1goal 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/BY9K1FVQtk — NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) September 23, 2017

Regardless of who does or doesn’t show up to watch them swim, you can bet that swimmers will be out there supporting other teams, usually in notable fashion.

#5

We’ll say it again: there’s a reason Dana has 7 gold medals and we don’t.

#4

Jason Dufner made headlines after splitting his pants on-air this week, but Ricky Berens had every swimmer’s worst suit nightmare come true. Click here if you need a refresher.

#3

Coach: Power towers today!

Most of the team: Yes!

Sprinters: Full 25s…? @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/JC8GOxot2P — Josh Christensen (@FPUSwimCoach) September 22, 2017

Ah, the life of a sprinter.

#2

You do you, USC.

#1

Cullen Jones has still got it. We repeat: CULLEN. JONES. HAS. STILL. GOT. IT.

Check back next Sunday for round three!