Swimming’s TopTenTweets of the Week: Don’t Sleep on Cullen Jones

by Torrey Hart 3

September 24th, 2017 College, News

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on. With the start of the NCAA season, there were some top-notch collegiate tweets out there; scroll down to see what made the cut!

Follow the Swimming Twitter list if you want a 24/7 feed of unfiltered swimming content.

#10

We’ll never not be #inspired by Eric the Eel.

#9

This world needs more swim team hype videos.

#8

Greg Meehan is quickly becoming one of the GOAT coaches, this Vine included. #RIPvine, indeed.

#7

Marsh is putting his new environment to work; his swimmers are surely “thrilled.”

#6

Regardless of who does or doesn’t show up to watch them swim, you can bet that swimmers will be out there supporting other teams, usually in notable fashion.

#5

We’ll say it again: there’s a reason Dana has 7 gold medals and we don’t.

#4

Jason Dufner made headlines after splitting his pants on-air this week, but Ricky Berens had every swimmer’s worst suit nightmare come true. Click here if you need a refresher. 

#3

Ah, the life of a sprinter.

#2

You do you, USC.

#1

Cullen Jones has still got it. We repeat: CULLEN. JONES. HAS. STILL. GOT. IT.

Check back next Sunday for round three!

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Swimming’s TopTenTweets of the Week: Don’t Sleep on Cullen Jones"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Tea rex

Re: #7

How many swimmers are on the west coast Team Elite??? I see like 30-50 people there!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 30 seconds ago
Torrey Hart

He’s the UCSD head coach now, too

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes 41 seconds ago
swimming

It goes without saying that Cullen Jones’s 1:01.9 100 kick was LCM…. right??

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 seconds ago
wpDiscuz