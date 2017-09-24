Swimming’s TopTenTweets of the Week: Don’t Sleep on Cullen Jones

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on. With the start of the NCAA season, there were some top-notch collegiate tweets out there; scroll down to see what made the cut!
#10
On this day 17 years ago, Eric “The Eel" Moussambani inspired the world. #Sydney2000 @FINA1908 pic.twitter.com/kDXrgy365f
— Olympics (@Olympics) September 19, 2017
We’ll never not be #inspired by Eric the Eel.
#9
Indiana Athletes at work! #GoIU 💪⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/T5HQwfthqW
— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) September 21, 2017
This world needs more swim team hype videos.
#8
Just found this V lit vine I made in 2015. @Stanford_W_Swim gives it a thumbs up 👍🏾 #ripvine pic.twitter.com/xfaELKFN8Q
— Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) September 19, 2017
Greg Meehan is quickly becoming one of the GOAT coaches, this Vine included. #RIPvine, indeed.
#7
This "wheelbarrow" works well on the sand✔️ @UCSDSwimDive #lajollashores pic.twitter.com/wla9iwO1d1
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) September 23, 2017
Marsh is putting his new environment to work; his swimmers are surely “thrilled.”
#6
Doesn't get bigger than vs. UNC, so figured we would show @PackVball some support.#1pack1goal 🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/BY9K1FVQtk
— NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) September 23, 2017
Regardless of who does or doesn’t show up to watch them swim, you can bet that swimmers will be out there supporting other teams, usually in notable fashion.
#5
Getting stronger week by week 💪🏻#workoutwithkids #Ryker pic.twitter.com/SyHnqZ1Dza
— Dana Vollmer (@danavollmer) September 19, 2017
We’ll say it again: there’s a reason Dana has 7 gold medals and we don’t.
#4
Been there @JasonDufner… but much worse. https://t.co/ad5HmgIPP4
— Ricky Berens (@RickyBerens) September 24, 2017
Jason Dufner made headlines after splitting his pants on-air this week, but Ricky Berens had every swimmer’s worst suit nightmare come true. Click here if you need a refresher.
#3
Coach: Power towers today!
Most of the team: Yes!
Sprinters: Full 25s…? @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/JC8GOxot2P
— Josh Christensen (@FPUSwimCoach) September 22, 2017
Ah, the life of a sprinter.
#2
More morning work @USCswim pic.twitter.com/tBsbnlNvhn
— Dave Salo (@Sprintsalo) September 22, 2017
You do you, USC.
#1
How @bobbygunt and Brandt were looking at @CullenJones kicking a 1:01.9 pic.twitter.com/EFj2NCEZKW
— Ryan Held (@heldilox) September 21, 2017
Cullen Jones has still got it. We repeat: CULLEN. JONES. HAS. STILL. GOT. IT.
Check back next Sunday for round three!
