15-Year Old Luca Urlando Starts 2017 Season With Sub-50 100 Fly

2017 DART Fall Meet

September 22nd-24th, 2017

Davis, California

Meet results on Meet Mobile under “2017 SN – Davis Fall Meet”

15-year old Davis Aquadarts swimmer Luca Urlando started his 2017 season off hot over the weekend with a 49.70 in the 100 fly – making him the 1st 18 & under swimmer in the country under 50 seconds this season in the event (or, at least, the first to get their results uploaded to the USA Swimming times database).

Urlando last season swam as a freshman at McClatchy High School, where he was the Sac-Joaquin champion in the 100 back by more than a second-and-a-half, and also placed 2nd in the 500 free in a 4:29.60 in just his first season of high school swimming.

His 2017 season is off to a similarly-dashing, and versatile, start. His 21.56 in the 50 free was a lifetime best and his 47.10 in the 100 free on Sunday was within half-a-second of his lifetime best, and he won all 7 events that he entered this weekend.

Results (Lifetime Best):

50 free – 21.56 (21.56)

100 free – 47.10 (46.77)

500 free – 4:34.27 (4:29.05)

100 back – 50.55 (47.53)

200 back – 1:51.60 (1:48.86)

100 fly – 49.70 (48.53)

200 fly – 1:51.99 (1:47.93)

His female teammate Amalie Fackenthal was almost as good – winning 7 races in 8 starts. That includes a 1:55.92 in the 200 yard free that trails only two college freshmen among 18 & unders this season. She also put up a 56.06 to win the 100 fly. Fackenthal, SwimSwam’s 15th-ranked recruit in the class of 2018, is committed to swim at Stanford next fall.