Wang Lizhuo Breaks 2 Chinese Breaststroke Records in Turkmenistan

2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

August 22nd-25th, 2017

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

SCM (25m) pool

Schedule and Results

The People’s Republic of China are dominating the medals table through 3 of the 4 days at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. The highlight of the event so far is a pair of Chinese Records from breaststroker Wang Lizhuo.

His first mark came on Friday in the 100 breaststroker, where he swam a 57.02. That broke the old record of 57.47 that was swum by Yan Zibei at the 2016 World Short Course Championships.

Wang is a former World Junior Record holder, having broken the 100 breaststroke record last year on multiple occasions.

Fast forward to Sunday, Wang swam 26.65 to win the 50 breaststroke. The old record of 26.71 was done by Li Xiang at the Doha stop of the 2016 FINA Swimming World Cup.

Those two records were also Championship Records, which made them 2 of 16 such records broken through the first two 22 events of the day.

Other National Records of Note:

Thialand’s Jenjira Srisa-Ard broke her country’s National Record in the 50 free with a 24.71 – which is also a new Championship Record. That broke her own record from the 2013 edition of this meet which stood at 25.21.

broke her country’s National Record in the 50 free with a 24.71 – which is also a new Championship Record. That broke her own record from the 2013 edition of this meet which stood at 25.21. Taiwan’s men’s 400 free relay won gold and broke a Meet Record in 3:14.60, which was also a new National Record by 6 seconds.

Medals Table After 3 Days: