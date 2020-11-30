Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Efimova Does The Turkey Dance

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I feel like I got faster just by watching these 3.

10.

Someone buy me this for Christmas.

9.

Love this…. "You've only got three choices in life: Give up, give in, or give it all you've got." —Navy SEALs — ᴍᴀʀᴋ ᴘᴇʀʀʏ (@BigMrPerry) November 29, 2020

And the choice is up to you!

8.

Hot tips from Dr. Campbell.

7.

One of my fav ISL shots of the season.

6.

#TeamJeff

5.

Gotta know how to smize if you’re gonna be wearing a mask all the time.

4.

When I got the call from the GGs office, my first words were, “Are you sure?” Upon confirmation I was appointed as Companion of the Order of Canada, I got incredibly emotional. After years of advocacy and fighting for inclusion, I was surprisingly touched to be included myself. https://t.co/ttQA65us66 — Mark Tewksbury C.C., M.S.M., OLY (@marktewks) November 27, 2020

No small honor!

3.

Sometimes the battle transcends the pool.

2.

BRING ME THE PIE!!

1.

The Russian Turkey Dance

