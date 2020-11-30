Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Efimova Does The Turkey Dance

by Ben Dornan 1

November 30th, 2020 News

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I feel like I got faster just by watching these 3.

10.

Someone buy me this for Christmas.

9.

And the choice is up to you!

8.

Hot tips from Dr. Campbell.

7.

One of my fav ISL shots of the season.

6.

#TeamJeff

5.

Gotta know how to smize if you’re gonna be wearing a mask all the time.

4.

No small honor!

3.

Sometimes the battle transcends the pool.

2.

BRING ME THE PIE!!

1.

The Russian Turkey Dance

Anonymoose
10 minutes ago

why the f is efimovas “tweet” in first place? that was short, lame and completely uninteresting. also not a tweet. also ear r*pe music

