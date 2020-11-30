Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Efimova Does The Turkey Dance

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
I feel like I got faster just by watching these 3.
10.
The day is FINALLY here!!! Go get my book Blueprint on Amazon live today!!! https://t.co/7CemFv5hsm
💜🙏 #booklaunch #blueprint #memoir #Amazon pic.twitter.com/Qj05sCTSUG
— Katie Hoff Anderson (@khoff09) November 27, 2020
Someone buy me this for Christmas.
9.
Love this….
"You've only got three choices in life: Give up, give in, or give it all you've got."
—Navy SEALs
— ᴍᴀʀᴋ ᴘᴇʀʀʏ (@BigMrPerry) November 29, 2020
And the choice is up to you!
8.
Hot tips from Dr. Campbell.
7.
One of my fav ISL shots of the season.
6.
#TeamJeff
5.
Gotta know how to smize if you’re gonna be wearing a mask all the time.
4.
When I got the call from the GGs office, my first words were, “Are you sure?” Upon confirmation I was appointed as Companion of the Order of Canada, I got incredibly emotional. After years of advocacy and fighting for inclusion, I was surprisingly touched to be included myself. https://t.co/ttQA65us66
— Mark Tewksbury C.C., M.S.M., OLY (@marktewks) November 27, 2020
No small honor!
3.
Sometimes the battle transcends the pool.
2.
BRING ME THE PIE!!
1.
The Russian Turkey Dance
why the f is efimovas “tweet” in first place? that was short, lame and completely uninteresting. also not a tweet. also ear r*pe music