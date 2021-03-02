Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Very Sleepy Peaty

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

I’m intimidated.

10.

Never forget.

9.

I'm not crying … you are!! The Albieros celebrate Nick's Four-peat in the 200 butterfly at the ACC Championships! #CardinalsFly pic.twitter.com/PNuPY2HB7A — UofL Swim&Dive (@UofLswim_dive) February 28, 2021

Louisville Swim & Dive: A family affair (Part 1).

8.

To all The swimmers out there thinking they’ll never get to where they were again when they her back in the pool . Dara Grace Torres American Olympic swimmer competed in the 1984 Olympics took 7 Year off competed in the 1992 Olympics competed in the 2000-2008 with 12 medals 💪🏻 — Alex Rosser (@alex_rosser27) February 25, 2021

Dara Torres inspo never fails.

7.

Louisville Swim & Dive: A family affair (Part 2).

6.

Really just the most efficient way to eat.

5.

Blume in the Flume.

4.

Minna Atherton with the Pun of the Week.

3.

Name one person who isn’t excited to watch Ledecky race this week….. you can’t.

2.

Virginia currently has ten top 25 ranked NCAA teams. Five are in the top 5. ⚾️ – #2

👩🏊 – #2

👨🥍 – #2

👩⛳️ – #4

👨🎾 – #4

👨🏊 – #10

👩🥍- #12

👩🎾- #14

👨🏀- #15

🤼 – #20#GoHoos — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) February 23, 2021

Quiz for the true swim fans: Which team out-ranks Virginia in women’s swimming?

1.

When dad won’t stop talking about how swimming.