Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Very Sleepy Peaty

March 02nd, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I’m intimidated.

10.

Never forget.

9.

Louisville Swim & Dive: A family affair (Part 1).

8.

Dara Torres inspo never fails.

7.

Louisville Swim & Dive: A family affair (Part 2).

6.

Really just the most efficient way to eat.

5.

Blume in the Flume.

4.

Minna Atherton with the Pun of the Week.

3.

Name one person who isn’t excited to watch Ledecky race this week….. you can’t.

2.

Quiz for the true swim fans: Which team out-ranks Virginia in women’s swimming?

1.

When dad won’t stop talking about how swimming.

