Swimming-Specific Yoga Launches New Online Platform

Seeing so many people in the swimming community embrace yoga over the past few months has been incredible. Masters, age group swimmers, coaches and multi-sport athletes have discovered how beneficial and enjoyable yoga can be.

After speaking with athletes and coaches many are finding yoga to be an integral part of their training programs and plan on utilizing the tools of yoga moving forward.

Knowing that I am excited to introduce the new Swimming-Specific Yoga Platform.

The new platform includes:

Unlimited access to over 100 yoga classes ranging anywhere from 10-45 minutes in length created specifically for swimmers and multi-sport athletes With one new class being added each week

The platform can be accessed through either the Swimming-Specific Yoga website or the Kajabi app

A private Swimming-Specific Yoga community forum

As part of launching this new platform we have a limited time “Dive into Swimming-Specific Yoga” offer, which will only be available until June 24th.

With this offer you will receive:

One year access to all of our classes

An Introduction to Swimming-Specific Yoga E-book

How to Implement a Swimming-Specific Yoga Playbook

Swimming-Specific Yoga has combined forces with two other outstanding members of the swimming yoga community to make this offer something even more special.

Leslie Tomlinson of H2Om Yoga Therapeutics is a yoga instructor who is on her way to earning a M.S. in Yoga Therapy and has coached with both Irvine Novaquatics and Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

Leslie created three 10 minute mindfulness meditations that help swimmers deal with limiting beliefs and racing thoughts as well as learning how to listen to their bodies.

Tom Barton of Q Swim is a physiotherapist and yoga teacher in Brisbane who works with the both the Australian and Singapore National Swim Teams. Tom and I sat down to create a three part audio series, which focuses on making the most of your practice. In these discussions we go over:

The “Big 5” – the top five areas for swimmers to focus on when improving mobility

Pre Swim Routines

Unique challenges masters swimmers and multi-sport athletes face

Practical Application of Mobility Testing

Everything included in the offer has a total value of $237.99, but up until June 24th you can purchase it for $49.99.

