Daily Dryland Swimming Workout #86 – Wall Sit Pyramid

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

LEG DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will focus on the lower body, specifically your quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

WARMUP

Today is going to hit all your leg muscles, so make sure your lower body is good and warmed up before you begin the workout.

5-10 minutes of leg stretching

Leg swings (front-to-back and side-to-side)

30 seconds high knees or jog in place

WORKOUT:

This workout is a pyramid. The format is one exercise + a wall sit, then 30 seconds of rest.

10 body weight squats

30 second wall sit

30 seconds rest

20 calf raises

40 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

10 lunges each leg

50 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

60 seconds jumping jacks

60 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

10 lunges each leg

50 seconds wall sit

20 calf raises

40 seconds wall sit

30 seconds rest

10 body weight squats

30 seconds wall sit

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!