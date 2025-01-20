Swimming Gave Me Everything — Now, It’s Time to Fight for Its Future

This op-ed comes courtesy of Darrell Fick, a former U.S. National Team swimmer and three-time All-American at the University of Texas who has also served as a Division I coach at the collegiate level.

Note: Opinions in this article don’t necessarily reflect the views of SwimSwam as a whole.

I wasn’t exactly a natural in the pool. I got kicked out of swimming lessons three times before my mom begged an instructor to give me a chance. At age 9, I finally started swimming. Twelve years later, I represented the United States behind the Iron Curtain on the national team. Swimming didn’t just teach me to swim faster—it taught me resilience, grit, and the value of someone believing in you.

Now, that chance I was given is slipping away for too many young athletes. Collegiate swimming, a bedrock of opportunity and development, is under threat—especially for young men. The SEC’s decision to cap men’s swimming and diving rosters at 22 athletes, while other conferences adhere to the House v. NCAA settlement’s recommendation of 30, is a shortsighted move that jeopardizes the future of our sport. If we don’t act now, we risk cutting not just rosters but dreams, opportunities, and the heart of what makes swimming and diving great.

Why Roster Cuts Hurt Us All

Let me stop the trolls right here: This isn’t about telling a group of “privileged” young athletes to “just swim faster” or “get over it.” These student-athletes have worked their butts off to get where they are. They’ve made sacrifices most people are not willing to make. Championships are won with depth, and development takes time. Shrinking rosters destroys both.

Smaller rosters eliminate the chance for freshmen to develop, strip teams of the depth needed to manage injuries or illnesses, and create a “fight-for-your-life” culture that undermines team unity.

Take Shaun Jordan, for example. He walked onto the Texas team and worked his way to becoming a two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of four consecutive NCAA championship teams. He was a captain his senior year. Shaun recently told me that with a 22-athlete cap, he never would have made the team. His story isn’t unique; it’s the story of collegiate swimming—a tale of opportunity meeting hard work and grit.

The young men on these teams are a good crew—like a family supporting each other. It breaks my heart to think of them being told they no longer have a seat at the table. I’ve seen the mental toll this takes—their school, lives, and sense of belonging all disrupted. And for what? To save a small amount of money or comply with some random compliance number? It’s short-sighted and wrong.

Competitive Disadvantage for the SEC

The 22-athlete roster cap puts SEC schools at a significant disadvantage against teams in other conferences with 30-athlete rosters. Athletic directors in the SEC dedicate considerable resources to gaining competitive advantages—but this decision achieves the opposite. Data shows that championship-winning rosters consistently average 35 athletes, and when comparable athletes compete, a 30-man team beats a 22-man squad 65% of the time.

I get it—fans of non-SEC schools might be happy to see the conference’s powerhouse teams at a disadvantage. But trust me, the SEC isn’t stopping here. They’re hoping to convince other conferences to adopt the same 22-athlete cap, which would ultimately harm the entire sport. Do we really want to level the playing field by dragging everyone down instead of lifting programs up?

It’s important to note that a 30-athlete cap is already a compromise. Historically, championship teams averaged 35–37 athletes, allowing for depth, resilience, and development. Reducing rosters further risks undermining the very foundation of competitive collegiate swimming.

Foreshadowing the Future of 22-Man Rosters

If we allow 22-man rosters to become the norm, the landscape of collegiate swimming will change dramatically—and not for the better. Schools will only be able to recruit athletes who already meet NCAA Championship A or B final times. How many young men meet those criteria each year? Not enough to sustain the rosters required to maintain the depth and competitiveness of today’s teams. The balance of athletes will likely come from Europe and Asia (or transfer portals, I suppose) as recruiting shifts to prioritize immediate results over long-term development.

And what about diving? Some programs might eliminate diving entirely to maximize their limited roster slots or cut swimming and retain diving. Long-distance swimming could also be eliminated, as teams sacrifice those events to focus on sprinters and relays for points.

We’ll also lose good coaches—dedicated leaders who didn’t sign up to run programs built on constant roster turnover, recruiting uncertainty, and limited opportunities for athlete development. These are the unintended consequences of 22-man rosters, and they’ll hurt not just the athletes but the very heart of collegiate swimming.

The Ripple Effect

Collegiate swimming is the backbone of America’s Olympic dominance. NCAA athletes contributed 83% of Team USA’s swimming medals in Tokyo. Cutting rosters to 22 doesn’t just hurt college programs; it weakens the pipeline that feeds our national teams. With the LA 2028 Olympics on the horizon, this issue isn’t just about college swimming. It’s about our identity as a nation that values excellence and opportunity in athletics. Do we want to be the country that shortchanged its athletes because cutting rosters was more effortless than solving challenging problems?

Mentorship and Opportunity

As a coach, mentor, and advocate, I’ve seen how swimming changes lives. The discipline and resilience athletes gain in the pool prepare them for success long after their competitive careers end. But these life lessons are at risk if we keep pulling the rug from under young athletes.

I think of the student-athletes I mentor—students who balance academics with grueling training schedules. These young men and women are learning skills that make them leaders in their communities and industries. Eliminating “walk-on” opportunities in men’s and women’s swimming and diving—and across all sports—is devastating. Walk-ons have always been some of the hardest workers in our sport. From my days as an athlete to my years as a coach, I’ve seen firsthand how these teammates inspire entire teams. Their time drops in early heats often set the momentum for championship swimming. Many of these athletes go on to thrive in their chosen professions and give back generously to their programs and communities. Walk-ons are the heart and soul of collegiate sports, and losing them means losing a crucial part of what makes our teams great.

Being a swimmer in any program is like having a 5-10-year head start on the competition in the real world. When we cut their opportunities, we’re not just cutting athletes; we’re cutting future doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

A Call to Action

Here’s what you can do right now:

Advocate : Contact SEC athletic directors and university presidents. Tell them to support the 30-athlete roster cap. Encourage them to help current athletes transition smoothly, not just show them the door.

: Contact SEC athletic directors and university presidents. Tell them to support the 30-athlete roster cap. Encourage them to help current athletes transition smoothly, not just show them the door. File Complaints : Current and future athletes and coaches can file objections by emailing Tom Wiegand at [email protected] and copy Anna Starobinets at [email protected] . They can provide guidance and a template to ensure your voice is heard. Complaints must be filed by January 31 .

: Current and future athletes and coaches can file objections by emailing Tom Wiegand at and copy Anna Starobinets at . They can provide guidance and a template to ensure your voice is heard. Complaints must be filed by . Engage on Social Media : Public pressure works. Share your story and tag decision-makers, namely ADs and their Presidents.

: Public pressure works. Share your story and tag decision-makers, namely ADs and their Presidents. Support Local Teams by Filling the stands at collegiate meets, enjoying the thrill of competition, and showing schools that swimming matters.

Together, we can make a difference for the next generation of swimmers. Bob Bowman, the coach of Texas swimming and Michael Phelps’ longtime mentor, says, “Achieving intermediary, progressive goals on a regular basis produces everyday excellence—and keeps your game plan aligned with your vision.” Let’s align our vision now to protect the future of collegiate swimming.

ABOUT DARRELL FLICK

Darrell Fick is a former U.S. National Team swimmer and three-time All-American for The University of Texas, where he also served as team captain. Over his storied career, Darrell has been a champion in the pool, a founding age group team coach, a D1 collegiate coach, and a dedicated advocate for swimming. He has spent over 40 years giving back to the sport that shaped him, supporting young athletes as a coach, mentor, and fundraiser. Off the pool deck, Darrell built a successful 31-year pharmaceutical sales and marketing career. As a lifetime Longhorn, he continues to help young swimmers succeed in and out of the water.