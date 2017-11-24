Sweden Sends 24, Highlighted by Sjöström, to Euro SC Champs

13 women and 11 men will represent Sweden at the 2017 European Short Course Championships from December 13-17 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Many of the usual suspects will be racing on the women’s side: world record holder Sarah Sjöström, Michelle Coleman, Louise and Sophie Hansson and Ida and Nathalie Lindborg. Rising junior talents Hannah Brunzell, Hanna Rosvall, and Sara Junevik will also be present.

Notably, Sweden’s 50 and 100 meter breaststroke record holder, Jennie Johansson, is not listed on the roster. She swam at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, placing 5th in the 50 breaststroke (30.31) and helped their 400 medley relay place 5th with a 1:05.76 breast split.

Erik Persson and Victor Johansson are two standouts on the men’s side. Persson pulled out a 2:07.85 in the 200 breast this past spring, and should be a contender for a spot in finals of that event next month in Copenhagen. Johansson, who has pledged his commitment to USC for next fall, will look to make waves in the distance events.

WOMEN (CLUB)

Hannah Brunzell, Västerås S

Michelle Coleman, Spårvägen S

Vilma Ekström, Linköping ASS

Hanna Eriksson, Jönköping S

Louise Hansson, Helsingborg S

Sophie Hansson, Helsingborg S

Sara Junevik, Falu S

Magdalena Kuras, SK Triton

Ida Lindborg, Malmö KK

Nathalie Lindborg, Malmö KK

Ida Liljeqvist, Höganäs S

Sarah Sjöström, Södertörn S

Hanna Rosvall, Ängelholm S

MEN (CLUB)

Christoffer Carlsen, Helsingborg S

Gustaf Dahlman, Västerås S

Victor Johansson, Jönköping S

Jonathan Kling, Örebro SA

Gulliver Koch, Uddevalla S

Kristian Kron, Helsingborg S

Adam Paulsson, SK Elfsborg

Erik Persson, Kungsbacka S

Björn Seeliger, Södertälje S

Melker Selin, SK Elfsborg

Simon Sjödin, SK Neptune