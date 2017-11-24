Matti Mattsson 1 of 3 National Record Breakers at Finnish Nationals

2017 Finnish SC National Championships

November 16th-19th, 2017

Oulu, Finland

25m (Short Course Meters) pool

The roller-coaster career of 24-year old breaststroker Matti Mattsson had another high last weekend, when he was one of 3 swimmers to break short course National Records at the 2017 Finnish Championships in Oulu.

Mattsson, who was the 2013 Worlds bronze medalist in the 200 breaststroke but was later derailed by injury, won the men’s 200 breaststroke by three-and-a-half seconds, swimming a 2:06.76. That broke his own National Record of 2:07.50: a record that was set in 2013, a few months before his long course World Championship triumph.

While Mattsson is unchallenged domestically in the 200 breaststroke, he did face competition in the 100, where he also won but by a much narrower margin. Mattsson swam 59.51 in that race, with veteran Ari-Pekka Liukkonen not far behind in 59.57.

Liukkonen would also win the 100 free (47.66), missing the Finnish Record by .11 seconds, and the 50 free (21.26) that he missed by an even smaller .03 seconds.

Other records set: