Renowned Pine Crest Coach Jay Fitzgerald Retiring After 2017-18 Season

Jay Fitzgerald will step down and retire after 23 years as the program director and head coach of Pine Crest School in Florida.

Pine Crest has enjoyed more than two decades under Fitzgerald, and is known as one of the top high school swim programs in the entire state of Florida. The list of accomplishments garnered by Fitzgerald and his swimmers since his first season at Pine Crest includes:

21 Girls and 21 Boys District Championships

12 Girls and 10 Boys Regional Championships

10 Girls and 16 Boys State Runners-Up

53 Individual State Champions

251 High School All-Americans

30 state records

17 School records

Fitzgerald’s swimmers regularly go on to swim in the NCAA, with USC’s Marta Ciesla serving as one of the most recent swimmers to move on to D1 swimming after working with him. He’s coached 16 Olympians, with two gold medals and two silver medals being produced by them, along with a Special Olympian.

Fitzgerald was inducted into the American Swim Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2012, and he was named the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald’s County Coach of the Year 16 times during his tenure at Pine Crest.

Starting in June of 2018, Associate Director of Aquatics Mariusz Podkoscielny will take over the program. Podkoscielny is a two-time Olympian from Poland and a former University of Arizona swimmer.