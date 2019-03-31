Sun Yang Completes Quartet, Ye Shiwen Is Back

2019 CHINESE NATIONALS

*Note: Results are only available through Chinese app

Olympic champion Sun Yang successfully completed his quartet of victories at these 2019 Chinese Nationals, capturing his final gold in the men’s 1500m freestyle tonight.

Registering a winning mark of 14:55.00, the 27-year-old Chinese icon represented the only swimmer in the field to dip under the 15:00 threshold, adding the gold medal to his other wins in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle victories.

Sun completed the same feat in Jakarta last year, wrapping up his quadruple there with a mark of 14:58.53 time in the 1500m. His time tonight checks-in as his fastest outing in 4 years.

With his performance this evening, Sun now takes over the world rankings throne, displacing Croatian Franko Grgic who holds 14:56.55. The runner-up behind Sun in tonight’s final Ji Xinjie, inserts himself as the 4th fastest performer of the season with his silver medal-garnering effort of 15:03.38.

Ji had to settle for silver in all of the 4 races in which he saw Sun top the podium, but he put up some pretty impressive performances by his own right. Ji clocked 3:47.80 in the 400m free, 1:46.27 in the 200m free and 7:56.03 in the 400m free to finish behind Sun in all of his races here.

Sun commented post-race, “It was the event I felt the most satisfied among all the four events I have competed. I beat the barrier of 15-minute and clocked my best time in four years since I changed my focus to the middle distance after 2012 Olympic Games.

“I was so excited and happy because I found back my endurance for this marathon event and felt more confident in the mid-long distance events,” Sun said. (Xinhuanet)

Another Chinese Olympic champion got the job done tonight, as Ye Shiwen took her 3rd crown of these Championships. Ye has had a breakthrough comeback meet, already having captured the women’s 200m IM and 200m breast titles.

Tonight, the 23-year-old clocked a winning effort of 4:37.57 to take gold in the 400m IM, beating out 13-year-old Yu Yiting who touched in 4:44.50 for runner-up. Zhang Chenyao rounded out the top 3 in 4:45.69.

Shiwen’s performance at the 2012 Olympic Games got her the gold in a time of 4:28.43, a mark that still stands as the Asian Record in the event. Her outing tonight now ranks her as the 3rd fastest performer in the world this season.

Of her swim, Shiwen stated, “Compared with 200m IM and 200m breaststroke, 400 IM was the weakest part of my events. But it was a good sign that I am a reborn swimmer.” (Xinhuanet)

The women’s 50m free saw Liu Xiang put up the 6th fastest performance of the season tonight with her 24.70 win. That time would have earned bronze at last year’s Asian Games, a competition in which Liu took silver just .10 faster than this evening in 24.60.

Wu Qingfeng, just 15, took silver tonight in 24.77, while Zhu Menghui registered 24.92 for bronze.

The men’s 50m back saw Xu Jiayu complete his sweep of the discipline, with the Olympic silver medalist producing 24.47 for the gold. His time now sits as the #2 performance in the world this season, just .07 off of Russian Kliment Kolesnikov’s 24.40 from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Suo Ran clocked the fastest mark of the women’s 50m breast, winning in 31.39. 14-year-old Tang Qianting and Yu Jingyao tied for silver in 31.46.